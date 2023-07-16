FromChristoph Gschossmann close

The Ukrainian counter-offensive is progressing more slowly than Kiev had hoped. Nevertheless, the troops advance in the liberation of their country.

Bachmut – Ukraine’s counter-offensive in the war against aggressor Russia is in full swing. The US Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has analyzed the movements of the two warring factions since June 4th.

Ukraine liberates territory from Russia

The good news for Ukraine: The ISW has calculated that since the launch of the counter-offensive, Ukrainian forces have recaptured about 253 square kilometers of territory, which is almost the same area that Russian forces have occupied in the past six months. However, Kiev has already admitted that the push is progressing more slowly than expected. Experts refer to Russia’s massive defense line along the front of almost 1000 kilometers.

A Ukrainian army multiple rocket launcher fires rockets at Russian positions on the front line near Bakhmut. © Roman Chop/dpa

Marginal gains for Kyiv around Bakhmut, but slow progress in east Donetsk and south-east Zaporizhia. In Novoselivske, on the other hand, there are even Russian advances.

In Bachmut itself, where months of fighting is still going on, hardly anything happened between July 7 and 14 in terms of shifts in the front line. Kiev had reported that it had taken control of the “main command heights” around the city. The Ukrainian General Staff also reported that Kiev’s troops had achieved a partial success in the Bila Hora-Andriyivka direction between 10 and 16 kilometers southwest of Bakhmut.

Ukraine ‘broke through’ at Hrushevatyi

In the southern Zaporizhia region, the July 7 ISW map shows Russian forces maintaining positions in Pryyutne. The most recent map, dated July 14, shows that Ukrainian forces have captured a stronghold north of Robotyne and “broke through” at Hrushevatyi, the institute writes. Kiev has been defending itself against the Russian invasion in the Ukraine war for more than 16 months. (cgsc)

List of rubrics: © Roman Chop/dpa