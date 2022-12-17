It’s been a turbulent week being F1 team boss. But how much do F1 team bosses actually get paid?

It suddenly seemed like it again silly season in Formula 1 last week. After all, that is what is traditionally called that period of the year when the drivers hop from one team to another. Young talents to top teams, proven veterans to midfielders, sometimes the entrance of a promising rookie at the expense of an underperforming regular driver… you know the drill. However, this time it was not the drivers, but the team bosses.

Vasseur goes from Alfa Romeo, which becomes Audi, to Ferrari. Seidl is moving from McLaren to Audi, which is now Alfa Romeo. However, he will not immediately become team boss there, as Alfa Romeo will not be an Audi at first. So an interim option still needs to be found there. Andrea Stella moves up to Seidl’s position within McLaren.

Then Mattia Binotto is left without a seat for a while. We think there is little chance that the technician will keep Seidl’s seat warm. But who knows, it might be something, for the born Swiss. And otherwise, Jost Capito, who has left Williams, can still join. Then the whole circle is complete again. Or at least, kind of oval, close to round.

It is not really common for F1 to have so many changes of the guard at the top of the teams. Perhaps also because in the past you often had owners of teams who were also the boss and ran the place. Men like Tom Walkinshaw, Eddie Jordan, Colin Chapman, Ken Tyrrell, Ron Dennis, Frank Williams and of course once, a long time ago, Enzo Ferrari.

But with the advent of the really huge money, all teams are now from manufacturers and/or huge conglomerates. At the moment, Toto Wolff is actually the only team boss who (for thirty percent) is ‘in it with his own money’. For the rest we have to make do with managers. And these are often passers-by, sometimes out of opportunism, sometimes because it is also useful for a (group of) owner(s) to be able to fire someone in the event of poor results. So perhaps we have to get used to the fact that the team boss becomes a kind of football coach.

Should we feel sorry for the almost always under pressure team boss? Mwah, the fee is according to Sportune in any case quite orderly. It is believed that Toto Wolff receives 16 million a year for his team business. Horner is between eight and twelve million, according to the publication, which gives no explanation for this range. Vasseur and Seidl would catch about 6-8 million a year in their new positions.

A nice upgrade for Vasseur, who reportedly earned about a million a year at Alfa Romeo. That makes the step a bit easier to run the risk that you will quickly fly out again. Like Marco Mattiaci, who was allowed to stay for eight months until Maurizio Arrivabene arrived. Moreover, just like in the vobel, it doesn’t matter: Mattiaci now has a nice position at Aston Martin. The merry-go-round keeps on turning…

