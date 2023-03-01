Fuel is expensive. Detouring for cheaper petrol is not that crazy at all. How long? We know that.

Acties.nl has an investigation into ways people try to save on their daily travel. The study was conducted among 1,084 adult Dutch people with a driving licence. The outcome is surprising, because no less than eighteen percent of all Dutch people are willing to drive at least half an hour (!) for a cheaper toddler.

Detour for cheaper petrol

Filling up your tank a little further away is of course not very sustainable. You use more fuel and the question is whether it really yields much more financially. Anyway, we are tight Dutch or not. Driving half an hour more for a saving of a few euros, why not …

There are also ways to save on your travel costs other than detouring for cheaper petrol. Eight percent of the people in the survey regularly declare travel expenses that they have not incurred at all. This, of course, saves you some money. It is not really fair and this will cost your boss (extra) money. Especially young people under thirty (especially men) do not take the rules very seriously: fifteen percent say they sometimes add a few extra kilometres. However, it is a kind of theft, so look before you leap.

Creative accounting

What the young people also do a lot is writing miles, while you are not in your car at all. So you ride with someone, but then declare the distance. Seventeen percent of the young people surveyed and nine percent of all respondents do this. Also, receipts are quite often submitted to the boss for what are actually private purchases. These are again the young people who do this: one eighth thinks this is the most normal thing in the world.

Refuel with the fuel card of the company. Delicious of course! Don’t worry about the costs, just fill that thing up. The fuel card is often only for business use, but everyone cheats with it. Seven percent sometimes use the fuel card for their own use.

Look after

Due to the high prices, especially of fuel, it is of course attractive to occasionally add a kilometer or two to the pluses. But realize, it comes at the expense of something. And all in all it remains theft.

Photo: Alpina at the gas station, spotted by @justawheelchairguy

This article So long we drive for cheaper gasoline first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

