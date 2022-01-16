Home page world

New study reveals: Boosters against the corona virus are necessary much earlier. A vaccine no longer protects after four months.

The current corona situation in Germany seems to be getting out of control again. More and more people are in intensive care, the number of new infections is higher than ever. The unvaccinated are the most affected, but more and more of them are Vaccinated people contract Covid-19*. One reason for this could be that the effectiveness of the corona vaccines wears off over time. Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) repeatedly emphasizes how important booster vaccinations against the corona virus are. But when is a booster vaccination really necessary?

A new study from Sweden shows how long Biontech, Moderna as well AstraZeneca* protect against the corona virus. According to the results of the study, the vaccination protection decreases earlier than assumed, and from a certain point in time the vaccines no longer show any effect at all. The government is currently using booster vaccinations six months after the second vaccination with Biontech, Moderna and AstraZeneca. But according to the Swedish study, that is clearly too late echo24.de* reported.

Corona vaccination: How long do Biontech, Moderna and AstraZeneca protect?

“The effectiveness of the vaccines against symptomatic Covid-19 infections decreases over time in all subgroups, but at different rates depending on the type of vaccine and faster in men and older immunocompromised people,” says a summary of the preprint of a study on the need of booster vaccinations from the University of Umea in Sweden.

Regarding the effectiveness of Biontech’s vaccine (BNT162b2), the paper states: “In this study, the effectiveness of the BNT162b2 vaccine against symptomatic infections gradually decreased from 92 percent in the first month to 47 percent in months four to six and from the seventh was no longer found to be effective.”

Swedish study shows: That’s how long the corona vaccines really protect

The potency of Moderna (mRNA-1273) has declined more slowly compared to Biontech. After peaking in the first month after vaccination, Moderna’s effectiveness declined to 71 percent at four months and to about 60 percent at six months. It has already been shown in the past that the Long-term effect of Moderna is better than that of Biontech*.

The effectiveness of AstraZeneca’s vector vaccine (ChAdOx1 nCoV-19) was generally lower, according to the Swedish study. “In the present study, there was no residual efficacy for ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 at four months,” the paper states.

Corona study: effectiveness of the vaccine decreases drastically – boosters all the more important

The result of the study: “The findings support the administration of a booster dose.” However, when exactly is the right time for a booster vaccination cannot be said in general terms. Overall, the effectiveness of vaccines in preventing hospitalization or death from Covid-19 has declined comparatively faster in men and the elderly than in other groups. It therefore makes perfect sense to let these groups go first when it comes to “boosters”.

However, the Swedish study shows that regardless of whether the vaccine was given with Biontech, Moderna or AstraZeneca, a booster vaccination can be useful after just four months, but is clearly necessary after six months at the latest. Especially with the vector vaccine from AstraZeneca, whose effectiveness disappears completely after four months, according to the study, should be boosted as soon as possible. The Standing Vaccination Committee (Stiko) would like to make a recommendation for adults as soon as possible.