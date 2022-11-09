Home page World

Of: Lisa Klein

Based on a gross salary of 33,000 euros, Lidl cashiers would have to work over a million years to earn the fortune of founder Dieter Schwarz. (Iconic image: Lidl, checkout, shopping) © picture alliance / PHOTOPQR/L’ALSACE/MAXPPP | Jean-Francois FREY



Anyone can get rich with hard work? How long it takes to earn the fortune of founder Dieter Schwarz as a cashier at Lidl shows that it is impossible.

Lidl founder Dieter Schwarz is considered the richest man in Germanyhow echo24.de reported. His estimated net worth is according to the latest billionaire ranking of the manager magazine at around 36 billion euros. A sum that is probably at least really tangible and has an incredible number of zeros: 36,000,000,000 euros.

The author Bini Adamczak did the math on Instagram: a cashier would have to work for 1.4 million years Lidl work on their account to earn Dieter Schwarz’s fortune. However, in her calculation, Bini Adamczak assumes that Dieter Schwarz has assets of 47.6 billion euros and divides this sum by the gross salary of a Lidl cashier, 33,000 euros. We have with the estimated fortune of manager magazine calculated from 36 billion euros.

A Lidl cashier would have to work for the founder’s fortune for over a million years

Lidl has raised its internal minimum wage to 14 euros. If we assume a 40-hour week and Christmas and holiday bonuses that are paid out, then a cashier comes to around 33,000 euros gross. This is loud for a single person without children who does not pay church tax in income tax class 1 gross-net-calculator.info a net annual salary of 22,538.79 euros.

In order to save Dieter Schwarz’s fortune, a Lidl cashier would need around 1,597,246 years (calculated without wealth tax) or 1,090,909 years to earn the gross amount. Either way, a Lidl cashier would have to work over a million years to come up with Dieter Schwarz’s fortune.

Just earn 36 billion euros with hard work at Lidl?

The bill by the author Bini Adamczak was preceded by uncomprehending comments on her criticism that two owners in Germany – Lidl founders Dieter Schwarz and Klaus-Michael Kühne – have as much money as the poorer half of the German population. In particular, statements such as “stop whining, push harder, with hard work anyone can get there” reached the author.

The calculation is intended to illustrate how long people really need to “get hold of” their assets. And show: For the majority of the population it is impossible to earn that much money. Even comments like “then look for another job” are difficult. Because without cashiers, the Lidl company would not exist in this form, nor would Dieter Schwarz’ fortune. So it takes people to do this work.

Over a million years of work at Lidl for 36 billion euros – “how absurd that is”

A follower put it in a nutshell with a comment under Bini Adamczak’s Instagram post: “Just like that, you can see how absurd that is … I would be for a generous asset ceiling, say 30 million euros. Then everyone who wants to work ‘hard’ until then can work and everything beyond that works for society.”

It is all the more understandable that there is also criticism that the Schwarz Group, to which Lidl and Kaufland belong, Employees are paid an inflation bonus of “only” a maximum of 250 euros per head. In view of the energy crisis, companies are even allowed up to Pay 3,000 euros tax-free per employee.