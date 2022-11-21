“That’s how it works in here”: a professor at the University of Bologna convicted of sexual assault and harassment

“When I asked for clarification, he replied: that’s how it works in here”. A former department head of the University of Bologna was convicted of sexual assault and harassment of three female students who attended his classes, after having negotiated a sentence of one year and 8 months. The testimonies of the victims of the 70-year-old professor were collected by the MalaConsilia collective to which the girls had turned, which made them public anonymously.

“He declared himself available to be my thesis supervisor, he proposed to make me his ‘assistant’ and when he harassed me that day he became the monster I carry around with me at night. Being forced to sit on him and hold his hand, to undergo devastating humiliations and psychological washing, to listen to his sexual fantasies and how he wanted oral intercourse and, again, touching, insulting and slapping: these are just a few of the things that happened in those six hours that completely wiped me out”, one of the stories collected by the association. “We fought against blame, labels and external judgments: ‘why didn’t you leave?’ ‘why did you come back?’ ‘how did you not notice?’ ‘why didn’t you speak right away?’ ‘if I were you…’”, the students said. “Whole days spent remembering every little detail, processing the pain, planning, telling stories. But we didn’t give up, because we had so much to shout about, and we weren’t alone, we were together”.

The man, who still taught courses despite his retirement, was convicted of events dating back to 2013 for one case and last year for the other two. The sentence has been suspended, on condition that the professor undergoes a recovery course in institutions or associations that deal with psychological assistance. After complaints received at the university last December, he was suspended from teaching in February.