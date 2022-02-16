Mexico. Galilea Montijo years ago starred in several soap operas, but he decided not to do it anymore and headed for the acting field. Today she is one of the most famous drivers in Mexico.

At the beginning of the 1990s, Galilea Montijo began her artistic career after winning during 1993 the beauty contest La chica TV and with it his opportunity to study acting at Televisa’s CEA.

When appearing on La chica TV, Galilea was 20 years old and was already very self-assured before the cameras and expressed her longing to become an actress, a longing that was fulfilled, but fate had prepared the surprise for her that she would shine more as a host on television.

In those years, Montijo, originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco, today 48 years old, and before becoming famous as a driver, pparticipated in telenovelas such as El Premio Mayor, along with Laura León and Carlos Bonavidesand in Tú y yo, alongside Maribel Guardia and the late Joan Sebastian.

Videos circulate on YouTube in which scenes are seen where Galilea appears acting in these and other Televisa melodramas, she even became the protagonist by starring alongside Eduardo Yáñez and Gabriel Soto in The Hidden Truth, a production by Emilio Larrosa in 2006.

By then the beautiful Galilea was already alternating her work as a host and actress, and in the former she appeared in programs such as Vida TV, alongside Héctor Sandarti and Lilí Brillanti, and in La hora de la papa.

Galilea discovered that when driving he moved “like a fish in water” and since she joined the Hoy program, she established herself as one of the most admired and professional in Mexico.

Galilea Montijo has been working on the television program Hoy for 21 years, where she shares work with others no less famous such as Andrea Legarreta, Raúl Araiza, Andrea Escalona, ​​Arath de la Torre and Paul Stanley.

The last performance that Montijo had in soap operas It occurred during 2010 in Until money separates us, where he acted alongside Itatí Cantoral and Pedro Fernández, the protagonists.

And although many of his fans have asked him to return to the world of soap operas, Galilea has not done so, despite the offer of producers, since he has a contract and commitment to the production of Hoy.

In addition, Galilea Montijo has stood out as a host in other television projects such as Little Giants, Make me laugh and you’ll be a millionaire and Dancing for a dream.