Too fat, too much alcohol, hardly any sleep: North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un’s health is apparently anything but good. This is a secret report.

Pyongyang – The state of health of the North Korean dictator is repeatedly discussed Kim Jong Un speculated. In North Korea However, this is itself a closely guarded state secret. However, the South Korean secret service has now released information intended to confirm that things are not going well for the despot at the moment. The 39-year-old is said to have major problems with his weight and is also dependent on alcohol and cigarettes.

“At his public appearance on May 16, he looked tired and had obvious dark circles. According to an analysis by an artificial intelligence, he weighed more than 140 kilograms,” said Yoo Sang-bum, a member of the parliamentary intelligence committee South Korea. This was reported by the international news agency Reuters. The North Korean ruler should also suffer from “severe” sleep disorders.

In this picture, North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un is seen in a good mood with a cigarette in his hand. In the meantime, his cigarette and alcohol addiction is said to be bothering him.

Concern for Kim Jong-un’s health: In addition to his addiction, he suffers from insomnia

This is proven by the fact that Kim Jong-un’s top officials are currently intensively searching for medical treatment for sleep disorders, according to South Korean intelligence. The North Korean Newspaper Rodong Sinmun also gave indications in March that this assumption could be correct. So the dictator usually works late into the night. It often even happens that the 39-year-old dictator is awake until 5 a.m.

How Reuters reported, the South Korean spy agency is considering the possibility that Kim Jong-un has fallen into a “vicious circle” of increased alcohol and nicotine addiction. Accordingly, he has a lot of foreign food and cigarettes delivered to North Korea. Given that his own father, Kim Jong-il, died of a heart attack, the North Korean leader should Health probably not so lightly jeopardized. (Jacob of Sass)