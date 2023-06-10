Home page politics

Split

The blowing up of the Kakhovka dam on the Dnieper, possibly as Russia’s reaction to the Ukrainian counter-offensive, has raised concerns about an accident at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.

A detailed classification of how great the dangers for the nuclear power plant are and what could happen in the event of a disaster.

This analysis lies IPPEN.MEDIA as part of a cooperation with Europe. Table Professional Briefing before – first published him Europe.Table on June 7, 2023.

What is the situation at the Zaporizhia nuclear complex after the blowing up of the Kakhovka dam?

The Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine has been in operation almost since the beginning of the Ukraine war occupied by Russian troops, technical support is still provided by Ukrainian personnel. After the Kakhovka dam on the Dnieper was blown up on Tuesday morning, around 150 kilometers downstream, the risk of accidents increases. The water from the reservoir is used to cool the reactors and generators that ensure the power supply at the power plant. According to Ukrainian estimates, the cooling water in the nuclear power plant’s reservoir will last for a few weeks. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was concerned about the falling water level in the reservoir. She is observing the situation very closely, but initially there is no acute danger to the nuclear power plant.

Why is Russia occupying the nuclear power plant?

The Zaporizhia nuclear power plant is a bargaining chip for the Moscow occupying forces. President Vladimir Putin made this clear only recently when he casually mentioned the power plant after the drone strikes on Moscow – an implicit threat. The military occupation of a nuclear power plant is new, something like this has never happened before. The UN nuclear agency IAEA has no mechanism to regulate such a situation. Russia has controlled the area around the nuclear power plant since February 2022, and Ukrainian personnel continue to ensure operation of the plant.

Table.Media newsletter Receive 30 days free access to further exclusive information of the Table.Media Professional Briefings – the decisive for the decisive in business, science, politics, administration and NGOs.

Why is Zaporizhia so important?

The nuclear facility on the banks of the Dnieper River is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. Six reactor blocks with a total output of 5,700 megawatts supply around half of Ukraine’s electricity in peacetime. All six are currently shut down, but some still need cooling. The power supply for this is secured via only one external line, which has been cut seven times since the beginning of the war. In the machine houses of Units 1, 2 and 4, the Russian occupying army stores military technology and ammunition. In total there are 15 active reactor units in the country. In addition, there is the area around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant on the border with Belarus, which exploded in 1986 due to an operating error.

How endangered is the nuclear plant?

The Director General of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, showed up a month ago “Extremely concerned about the very real risks to nuclear safety at the site.” The situation becomes “unpredictable and potentially dangerous”. IAEA inspectors on site confirm regular artillery shelling around the power plant. They also noted that the families of the operators who were forced to work at the plant by the Russian occupation forces were taken away from the nearby town of Enerhodar. Shells have often fallen near or on the premises of the nuclear complex. The reactors and their enclosures (containments) have so far been spared. In March 2022, during the occupation by Russian troops, there was active fighting on the site around the kiln, and an office building caught fire.

Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia View photo gallery

How vulnerable is the plant?

Nuclear facilities are vulnerable to military force. They are dependent on the technology and supplies working properly, on the operating teams being able to work unhindered and in a concentrated manner, on regular checks and security checks being carried out, and on the free exchange of data. None of this has been guaranteed in Zaporizhia for over a year. In response to the takeover of Zaporizhia by the Russian army, the IAEA defined seven criteria for the safe operation of nuclear power plants: These include the physical protection of the facilities, a secure power and data supply, free access for personnel and functioning surveillance systems. This is currently not being implemented.

What can happen?

Above all, three horror scenarios would be conceivable in the worst case:

A direct bombardment of the reactor blocks with heavy weapons, a plane crash or a heavy explosion by the Russian military technology stationed on site destroys the outer reactor shell (the containment). If the reactor pressure vessel is destroyed in the process or afterwards, the atomic core is exposed, there is a massive escape of radioactive particles and severe radiation of the plant.

The power supply to the reactors is interrupted. This could also happen if the Russian occupiers want to disconnect the nuclear power plant from the Ukrainian grid and connect it to the power grid of the Russian-occupied territories. In this case, if the emergency power generators fail or are destroyed, the reactors could no longer be cooled. There would be a meltdown with relatively intact containments and pressure vessels – as happened in Fukushima 2011. A little radioactivity escapes over a wide area, but the facilities are destroyed and badly irradiated. If radioactive cargo spills into the adjacent Dnieper River, the region’s water supply could be affected. According to the Federal Office for Radiation Protection (BfS), the contamination of groundwater by the radionuclide strontium-90 (Sr-90) “could pose a long-term problem”.

Military fire or an accident involving military equipment on site destroys one or more nuclear waste containers stored next to the reactors. The “spent” fuel elements, some of which are highly radioactive, are released into the atmosphere, and depending on the extent and radioactivity, the area is contaminated.

How realistic are these fears?

The containment and containers for nuclear waste are heavily secured. Even direct artillery fire would hardly destroy the containment immediately and directly, say experts. The “HI-STORM FW” garbage cans from the US company Holtec are also solid, with walls made of steel and 75 centimeters of concrete. They are also used in the US as long-term containers for nuclear waste and, according to the manufacturer, protect fuel rods from “natural and man-made projectiles, including the impact of an F-16 fighter jet”. According to BfS information, even if damage were caused to the garbage containers, the damage would be “local or regional at most” because the radioactivity is up to 100 times lower than in the reactor core.

Is a second Chernobyl looming?

According to experts, even a release of radioactivity would hardly have the effect of the Chernobyl accident: During the worst case scenario in 1986, the containment was blown open by an explosion in the reactor core, which ejected its highly radioactive content and the “chimney effect” of the fire in the reactor into the atmosphere . There the radioactive “cloud” formed, which over the Ukraine, Belarus, Northern and Central Europe moved. In Zaporizhia, experts do not expect such a scenario. In addition, the wind in the area mostly comes from the west. According to BfS calculations, it would carry the radioactive freight towards Russia and currently Russian-occupied areas.

What is the legal situation?

Russia is violating international law and IAEA rules by making the facility a military target, capturing it and forcing operators to keep working. An additional protocol to the Geneva Conventions expressly places facilities such as nuclear power plants or dams under special protection in conflicts. The IAEA rules also require that nuclear facilities must not be military targets.

What does the IAEA say?

The head of the IAEA, Grossi, has repeatedly expressed his concern and called for the situation around Zaporizhia to be relaxed. However, despite negotiations and visits to Kiev and Moscow, Grossi was unable to implement his 7-point plan. Changing teams of IAEA observers have been stationed in the facility since summer 2022. The authority has condemned the Russian takeover of the power plant and called on the Russians to withdraw from Zaporizhia.

However, the IAEA itself has come under criticism. Because Russia is a dominant member of this UN organization, a former representative of the Russian state-owned company Rosatom is IAEA Director General for Atomic Energy. A debate about the role of the state-owned company Rosatom in the takeover and operation of Zaporizhia has not yet taken place in the IAEA. The IAEA supports the expansion of nuclear technology into new countries. The agency is thus supporting Rosatom’s business model, which builds and operates nuclear plants all over the world and thus dominates the market.

How important is Rosatom for Europe?

The nuclear sector is exempt from the EU’s economic sanctions against Russia. Because five EU countries and five NATO members are dependent on Russian technology for their power supply: Finland stopped the construction of a new reactor by a Russian consortium after the beginning of the war. But countries like Bulgaria, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic sometimes produce up to half of their electricity with Russian nuclear technology and are therefore dependent on material and supplies. Rosatom is also building and operating the new large Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Turkey, which has just been officially opened. (By Viktor Funk and Bernhard Pötter)