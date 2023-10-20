Of course, with the M3 Touring you also have to go to the Nürburgring to see how fast it is!

If you have to choose one car that can do everything, it is the BMW M3 Touring. This car unites a lot of special qualities in one package. Of course, there are people who like an M4 Coupé better or prefer not to have a sound box and opt for the sedan. With the M3 Touring you can also transport a lot of stuff on holiday and the whole family can come along.

With an M3 you can drift (yes!), go shopping, drive on the Autobahn, drive in traffic jams, pick up your grandma from the station and therefore also participate in track days.

And the great thing is: never once will the car seem to be out of its habitat. Good looking. But how fast is the M3 Touring really on the Nürburgring’s Nordschleife?

Lap Nürburgring M3 Touring

Well, Christian Gebhardt was going to find out. He is an editor (and driver, very important) at the famous German magazine Sports Car. The highlight of that magazine is the Super Test and this time the subject was the BMW M3 Touring. The time at the Nürburgring Nordschleife is 7:34.39.

The lap times of Sport Auto are the times that ‘really’ matter, because you can compare them somewhat. The manufacturers are often a little faster, but they rent a circuit, sometimes make a few adjustments and take a driver plus a few cars with them.

At Sport Auto they drive three laps after the Touristenfahrten and have to return the car to the importer.

And how fast is that compared to ‘competitors’?

Of course we also have an overview with some comparable lap times to see how the M3 Touring does. The Touring is a few seconds slower than the M4 Coupé.

Perhaps more importantly, the car is more than 4 seconds faster than its major rival, the RS4 Competition. Although, secretly that is a bit disappointing. 4 seconds faster with 60 hp more. The Audi can compensate for that purely with road holding alone.

Car Time Mercedes-AMG GT 63 E-Performance (X290) 7:28.00 BMW M4 Competition xDrive Coupé (G82) 7:28.57 BMW M5 CS (F90) 7:29.57 Porsche 911 Carrera S (992) 7:30.00 BMW M4 Competition Coupé (G82) 7:30.79 BMW M8 Competition xDrive Coupé (F92) 7:32.79 BMW M3 Competition xDrive Touring (G81) 7:34.39 Alpine A110 R 7:35.00 Honda NSX (NA2) 7:36.00 BMW M5 Competition xDrive (F90) 7:36.00 Audi RS4 Avant Competition (B9) 7:39.00 Porsche Cayman GT4 (981) 7:42.00 BMW M2 CS (F87) 7:42.99

All the times above were set by Christian Gebhardt of Sport Auto.

The round can be viewed below:

