Although the CEO of BMW has his doubts about a fully electric future, the brand focuses first on the electric variant with the new 7-series. The new i7 can be configured immediately on the BMW website, which means that we already know the price of the new BMW i7. For now, one motorization can be put together, but later there will also be an electric BMW i7 M70 xDrive.

The i7 xDrive60 is currently the only option in the configurator. This version uses two electric motors (one on each axle) for a total power of 544 hp. The 0-100 time is 4.7 seconds and the range should be around 600 kilometers. The price for the BMW i7 xDrive60 is at least 144,329 euros.

Anyway, nobody buys a BMW 7-series without options. Throw in an M Sport Package Pro with 21-inch wheels, a rear spoiler, a black grille and black accents and you’ve already lost 153,288 euros. For Maybach vibes you can get an extra one for 12,499 two tone– order polish.

The cinema screen in the back costs something like 5,000 euros and the panoramic roof with integrated LED lighting costs about 1,000 euros. Of course you want the Bowers & Wilkins audio system of more than 6,000 euros, the Swarovski headlights (2,000 euros), massage seats (2,000 euros), the more luxurious seats in the back (4,600 euros) and an Individual interior of 11,000 euros. You see: it is not difficult to get the total price of the BMW i7 over 200,000 euros.

The price of the BMW 7 series with diesel or petrol engine

For now, only the price of the fully electric BMW i7 is known. The new 7-series is also coming to the Netherlands as a plug-in hybrid with a petrol engine. The entry-level model will be the BMW 750e xDrive, with 489 hp and an electric range of 89 kilometers. There will also be a faster M760e xDrive with 571 hp, a 0-100 time of 4.3 seconds and an electric range of 84 kilometers. The diesel with the name 740d xDrive will be a six-in-line with 300 hp.