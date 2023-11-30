At the end of last year we were introduced to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N for the first time. It briefly appeared in a commercial for the RN22e. Although the Ioniq 5 played a supporting role at the time, it is the car that Hyundai is the first to put into production. It remains to be seen whether the RN22e will ever become the Ioniq 6 N. In any case, the first electric N is ready and the Dutch price of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is known.

It is not difficult to brag about assets, but it does require some additional explanation. If you just press the start button and drive away, you have 609 hp under your right foot. If you turn on the ‘N Grin Boost’, 41 hp is added for ten seconds. If you still use launch control, you have a 0-100 time of 3.4 seconds. Exactly as fast as a Ferrari 458, to name a few.

The Dutch price of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

The Dutch price of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is 73,995 euros. Do you want a panoramic roof with that? Then an additional 895 euros will be added. To put that into perspective: a normal Ioniq 5 goes for 49,295 euros. So let’s say almost 25,000 euros less. On the other hand: a Ferrari 458 cost almost three tons when it was introduced and now easily costs 150,000 euros.

Perhaps a Ferrari with a 4.5-liter V8 is not quite the right comparison material. There aren’t many hot EV hatchbacks. The MG 4 XPower is much cheaper at 43,000 euros, but does not offer the same experience as this Hyundai. We will have to wait for the Alpine A290B and the Vanwall Vandervell.

And what about the Kia EV6 GT?

The EV6 GT with 585 hp from group partner Kia is a nice comparison. Kia and Hyundai basically started with the same technology, but Hyundai put a lot more work into the hotter version. The GT is mainly just a fast EV6, but the Ioniq 5 is really a completely different car. And yet the Ioniq 5 N is only 5,000 euros more expensive than the EV6 GT.

Whether you go for the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N or the Kia EV6 GT depends on whether you want people to ask questions about your car. It is not yet known when you can order the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N in the Netherlands. Hyundai cannot yet say when the first copies will be registered with a Dutch license plate.