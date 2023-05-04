Home page politics

From: Christoph Gschossmann

Research into the “best man affair” surrounding Green Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck brought up new names. The network probably goes deeper.

Munich – Felt allegations against Robert Habeck and his environment: The Greens Minister for Economic Affairs and Vice Chancellor is criticized for possible nepotism around State Secretary Patrick Graichen (Greens). Habeck supported Graichen, the man behind the energy transition. But the involvement of a green felt network apparently goes deeper than previously assumed. According to research by the ZDF magazine “Berlin direct”, other acquaintances of Graichen have joined the ministry. Habeck and Graichen have already apologized publicly.

In addition to Graichen’s best man Michael Schäfer, whom he had recommended for a highly paid position including a six-figure annual salary – according to Mirror should he become head of the German Energy Agency – more names will now be mentioned. One of them is eco-lobbyist Rainer Baake (Greens). Graichen brought him to the “Agora Energiewende” think tank, where he was named Graichen’s successor. Baake has already been State Secretary twice. Today he is director of the “Climate Neutrality Foundation”. Loud Picture The foundation has think tanks close to the Greens carry out studies on the energy transition, including political recommendations. Baake was appointed by Habeck as special representative for German-Namibian climate and energy cooperation in July.

Married couple Felix Matthes and Regine Günther part of the Greens network?

The ZDF also names the couple Felix Matthes and Regine Günther. The former works in the same Freiburg Öko-Institut as Graichen’s siblings Jakob and Verena. The institute also works on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs. In July 2022, Habeck’s ministry commissioned a monitoring of the energy transition, which was officially assigned to an “independent commission” made up of “four renowned energy experts”. The climate protection expert Günther was Senator for Transport and the Environment in Berlin until 2021, before that she worked at the WWF. She sits on the management board of the “Climate Neutrality Foundation”.

Felt in the ministry? Robert Habeck (Greens) protects his State Secretary Patrick Graichen. © Hiro Komae/Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa/Montage

According to the report, the interdependencies are known and are dealt with transparently. Across from Picture said CDU General Secretary Mario Czaja: “More and more it turns out that his State Secretary Graichen accommodates half of his family clan.” He called on Habeck to dismiss Graichen. (cgsc)