As quickly as Corona was there, the virus was gone again – at least that’s what it felt like. Not all dangers have been averted, says Timo Ulrichs. And then in winter there is also a wave of influenza.

Finding current corona numbers is no longer that easy. The Robert Koch Institute announced on its website that the pandemic radar was discontinued on July 1st. Inconceivable when you think back to the years 2020 to 2022, when a corona graphic was embedded on almost every media page. One thing is clear: the number of laboratory-confirmed corona cases in Germany is increasing again. Around 1,000 cases were reported in the first week of July, and 2,400 in August – more than doubling.

Corona is slowly but surely making its way back into the collective memory. The reports are increasing about the new variant “Eris”. It was also announced that the booster vaccine should be available as early as September. And then, in addition to Corona, there is also the “classic” wave of influenza, which experts say will be particularly severe this winter. Epidemiologist Timo Ulrichs from the Berlin Akkon University for Human Sciences is observing all of this very carefully. In conversation with IPPEN.MEDIA he explains what will be important this winter.

What role does Corona still play – and how will it be with a view to winter?

“There are still Covid diseases, many in the circle of acquaintances are noticing that,” says Ulrichs. You don’t really know for sure. “Without more intensive testing, we cannot tell whether there has been a summer wave,” says Ulrichs. In this context, there has also been speculation about the role of the cinema blockbusters “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie”. There is a suspicion that the many visitors in the cinema could have been infected. At least Ulrichs doesn’t rule that out.

However, something else is certain. “A new wave will come in autumn or winter,” says Ulrichs, only to calm down the next moment. “But it no longer has the impact, simply because the basic immunization in the population is now very high.”

Will Corona no longer be present at some point?

It is clear what all the experts have been saying since the beginning of the pandemic: Corona will no longer disappear, but it will be relatively easy to live with the virus. “It is also possible that new variants will come to Germany from other regions. However, the effects will be manageable and therefore controls of travelers returning will not be necessary,” Ulrichs is sure.

However, there will still be serious cases. Vaccination with the previous vaccine or an overcoming infection do not completely protect against it. “That’s why people with previous illnesses and those over 60 should be vaccinated again,” advises Ulrichs. “In addition, those who are in close contact with the risk groups should also think about a refresher.”

Do we have to test more strongly for Corona again?

No. “You get to know early enough that a new variant is spreading,” says Ulrichs. “It is important that we look at the hospital admissions to see how many people arrive there with Covid so that we can then react in good time. At the moment, however, things are looking relaxed in this regard.”

Should you wear a mask again?

In principle, this is not appropriate, says Ulrichs – with one exception: “Anyone who works in a retirement or nursing home or visits someone would do well to wear a mask.” The statutory regulations on this expired in spring 2023.

What’s up with the new variant “Eris”?

“Eris” is not yet “worrying” – but has been “of interest” since the beginning of August – at least that’s how the World Health Organization classifies the new corona variant EG.5.1. However, experts do not assume that the variant is particularly dangerous. Ulrichs is not worried either. “It’s likely to fizzle out. The variant is more contagious, but very likely not more dangerous,” says the epidemiologist.

Will there be another dangerous variant?

That is at least very unlikely, says Ulrichs. “But there is a small residual risk.” And that becomes smaller and smaller as time goes by. Because: “We now have basic immunity in the population, which makes it harder for the virus.”

Ulrichs is more worried about a different scenario. “There is a risk that a completely new virus will come our way that has nothing to do with Corona.” In this respect, the motto applies to him: After the pandemic is before the pandemic. This is precisely why the findings from the last three years are extremely valuable.

Ulrichs sees another danger in bird flu. Although this has already been classified as endemic in Southeast Asia, the worst case scenario has not yet occurred: human-to-human transmission. “If that happens, we’re dealing with a much more dangerous scenario than with Corona,” says Ulrichs.

What about the “classic flu”?

She could be violent. In the southern hemisphere, especially in Australia, the number of cases has already increased rapidly, which is usually seen as a harbinger of the German winter. The Professional Association of Pediatricians (BVKJ) has warned of a severe flu epidemic this fall and winter. “We have to be prepared that we will get another severe wave of influenza this winter,” said association president Thomas Fischbach to the newspapers Funk media group.

Epidemiologist Ulrichs is also concerned about this. “The problem with this is that the lethality could be higher than with Covid. However, we have come a long way with the appropriate vaccines, so we are much more prepared.”

How should you prepare for the flu epidemic?

“You can get vaccinated against the flu. This puts you on the safe side and protects you relatively well from a difficult course,” says Ulrichs. In view of the renewed threat of bottlenecks in important medicines for children, BVKJ President Fischbach also advised parents to prepare in good time. “Parents should therefore have a well-stocked medicine cabinet,” said the head of the association. It is not about hoarding large quantities of medication, but rather being equipped with fever medication, among other things, for acute cases.