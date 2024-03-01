This flawlessly finished fully electric car has a new starting price. Quality has a price.

We will all drive fully electric. Finally. Whether we want it or not. We are now being flooded with a large number of affordable electric cars from China, but Europe is also working hard to make progress.

This week, Renault pulled the curtain on the expectedly very affordable Renault 5 E-tech electric and European premium brands such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi are also rapidly electrifying.

Japanese premium

A brand that likes to join the list of the last three German brands is the Japanese Lexus. The luxury brand of the Toyota group focuses on customers who currently often choose a car from this list. Electrification is going a bit slower, but it seems to be getting underway now.

Things didn't go so smoothly with the Lexus UX300e Electric, but now there is the Lexus RZ. It is already available as a four-wheel drive 450e, but the premium-oriented brand is introducing a new front-wheel drive entry-level model, the Lexus RZ 300e

Price Lexus RZ 300e

Whatever you think of it, the Lexus brand is known for its high standard of finish. Everything looks neat and luxurious. They call it Premium at the brand itself. This means that this fully electric Lexus must also cost something.

The Lexus RZ 450e, with four-wheel drive, a maximum WLTP range of 440 kilometers and two electric motors, is available from 61,995 euros. Remove an 80kW strong electric motor on the rear axle, keep the same 71.4 kWh battery and there you have the RZ 300e.

It is slightly less heavy and therefore travels a little further, forty kilometers to be precise. According to the WLTP, the maximum range for the RZ 300e is 480 kilometers. These are the numbers for the versions with 18-inch wheels. If you go for 20 inches, the AWD will go up to 407 kilometers and the new front-wheel drive version up to 432 kilometers.

The price difference then? Four thousand euros. The price of the Lexus RZ 300e is at least 57,995 euros.

Performances

What choice is there for that money, I hear you ask? It is available in six versions. Identical to the versions of the RZ 450e. Each version is exactly 4,000 euros cheaper. Better be clear.

It all starts with the Comfort Line. Then you get things like the 14-inch screen, rain sensor, 10 speakers Lexus Sound, “Hey Lexus” Siri clone and an automatically dimming interior mirror.

Above this is the Executive Line, with extras such as leather interior, steering wheel heating and electrically adjustable seats. If we go one step higher, there is the Luxury Line. Here are the polished 20-inch alloy wheels that eat up 48 kilometers of your range and, among other things, seat ventilation and Smart Entry.

As a top version as we expect from Lexus, the President Line. Ultra Suede upholstery, seat heating on all seats and a Mark Levinson sound system are some of the things that should provide you with a pampering experience. This version now costs at least 68,995 euros as an RZ 300e.

Business executions

Anyone who can count a little has come up with four performances so far. Like all brands that take themselves a bit seriously, Lexus also has special business versions. Namely the Business Line and the Business Line Pro. They have a number of things on board that should take care of the lease bangers.

Price competition Lexus RZ 300e

A difficult challenge, because who are the competitors for this Japanese SUV? Premium according to Lexus, underneath it's just a Toyota bZ4X for others. Lexus itself looks at the top of the market, which is also reflected in the price of the Lexus RZ 300e. But does the buyer do that too?

If we look at a brand like BMW, there is the BMW iX1. From 48,475 euros in the price list. Mind you, the counter will start to count if you go down the options list, but in principle it is still 9,000 Ekkermannen cheaper.

An Audi Q4 e-tron then? From 54,835 euros. That's already coming close. You can drive a Volvo EC40 Full Electric from 50,495 euros. If you go for a Tesla Model Y, you can drive a new car for 43,990 euros. But then you don't have the finish of Lexus level. All of them have a greater range.

One thing the competition does not have is the same warranty. Every Lexus leaves the factory with a warranty period of 10 years and 200,000 kilometers. Even 15 years and 1 million kilometers on the battery. You can put it together yourself the configurator.

This article Flawless finishing on an EV is so affordable first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

