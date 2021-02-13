Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer again sharply rejects criticism from Brussels of border controls along the Czech and Austrian borders. “That’s enough! The EU Commission has made enough mistakes in procuring vaccines in the last few months, ”said the CSU politician of the“ Bild ”newspaper. “The EU Commission should support us and not throw clubs between our legs with cheap advice.”

In view of new entry restrictions from the Czech Republic and Tyrol, the EU Commission asked Germany to grant exemptions for commuters, for example. A spokesman for the authority recalled on Friday that the EU countries had only recently agreed on joint recommendations for traveling in Corona times. Expect all countries to act accordingly. However, the new restrictions and border controls that apply from Sunday do not provide for such exceptions.

As the Federal Ministry of the Interior announced on Friday evening, from Sunday onwards only Germans, foreigners with residence and right of residence in Germany, seasonal agricultural workers and health workers will be allowed to enter the Czech Republic and large parts of the Austrian state of Tyrol.

Spouses, registered partners, underage children and parents of underage children are also allowed to come, but only if they cross the border together with the German relative. Truck drivers and other transport personnel in freight transport are also exempt from the ban. In addition, entry for urgent humanitarian reasons – for example in the event of a death – should be allowed.

Tyrolean governor Günther Platter was outraged that there should be no exceptions for commuters. This would make work impossible for thousands of Tyroleans who commute to work in Bavaria, he explained. Even people living in Germany who work in Tyrol would therefore have to go into quarantine on their return journey in Bavaria.

“This would mean that cross-border joint work and economic activity in the border regions would almost come to a standstill, which cannot be in Germany’s interest either. We expect – as demanded by the European Commission – that Germany will create appropriate exemptions here, ”explained Platter. (dpa)