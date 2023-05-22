The former presidential candidate Ricardo Anaya accused President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) of breaching his campaign promise to lower the price of gasoline so that it would cost 10 pesos a liter, less than double what it currently costs in Mexico.

In a new video published on his social networks this May 22, Ricardo Anaya pointed out that one of the many AMLO’s “lies and broken promises” It is the price of gasoline, which according to what he said in the campaign, it would cost 10 pesos with Morena in the power. However, the current average price of fuel is 22 pesos.

“We have spent almost 5 years of lies and broken promises, and one of many is the price of gasoline,” criticized the PAN member. “That is called lying. That’s called tricking people to get their vote.Anaya accused.

The PAN member recalled the meeting between AMLO and Joe Biden in Washington in July 2022, where the Mexican president promised his US counterpart to double the fuel inventory to supply American motorists.

According to the former presidential candidate, what López Obrador said to Biden was ridiculous, since “it does not make sense to use your tax money to give it to the Americans through a subsidy and make gasoline cheaper,” but also is a sign that The president of Mexico “does not understand how the world works”.

“The most serious thing about what he said is that he shows again that he does not understand how the world works and how the economy works. He’s stuck in the ’70s, on stale ideas like price controlsthe monopolies. On the other hand, in countries that believe in the market, in free competition, in promoting investment, things end up turning out better,” he said, noting that today gasoline in Texas costs 14 pesos per liter.

“You feel it in your pockets every day (the price of gasoline). Those are the real data, not the lies, not the ‘other data’ that we hear every day. And it is that sooner or later reality prevails, and history has shown time and time again that locking yourself in a tower and holding on to a chair does not work. What works is inserting yourself into the world, encourage competition and investment that generates jobs and development, always under the criteria of social responsibility, always with counterweights, with plurality, with inclusion”, he insisted.

Lastly, Ricardo Anaya called for people to go out and vote en masse in the 2024 elections to “correct the course” and throw Morena out of power, in order to “build the future of peace and opportunities that we all deserve.”