That’ll slobber

If we talk about the impending doom of the West, we have to realize that we have come a little closer to it with this product. The trading house Louis has launched the first sweatpants for motorcyclists and scooters. The fleece garment, called Fastway Men 191, is made of polyester and cotton and is reinforced with abrasion-resistant aramid fibers. At “fall positions” it has safety seams, but no protectors. The width adjustment is typical for jogging pants with an elastic band and a cord. Louis sees the trousers, which cost 100 euros, “as a quick choice for the route to the gym, to get bread rolls or to the city”. (lle.)