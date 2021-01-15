Thatched house in Játiva (Valencia), by Terracota Arquitectas and Okambuva.

Don’t let the fragile appearance of the straw fool you. The houses made with this material that is obtained by shelling the wheat can have the same resistance and durability as a conventional brick or concrete. With the added advantage that it is a natural, breathable, energy efficient, healthy and environmentally friendly material. In addition, it has thermal and acoustic insulation properties like few others. Those who know the most about the matter speak of healthy houses. In a world in which it is increasingly important to build in a sustainable way and reduce the carbon footprint, straw becomes strong. In some countries such as Holland, France, Germany, Italy and even Spain, houses have already been made with this material within cities, with various heights and with designs that are far from rural architecture.

Interest in these houses in Spain has been on the rise for some years thanks to the greater professionalization of the sector, which has made an effort to disclose its virtues and secrets. “You can see that it is already a well-known sustainable architecture solution, there is more information and interest in professional solutions,” says Alejandro López, an architect specializing in thatched building and co-founder of Okambuva, a green building services company. But what has happened in recent months, coinciding with the pandemic, is unparalleled. Those who work in this market – despite everything, still a minority – speak of a strong increase in demand. “It is totally overwhelming,” says José Veiga, architect and manager of Ecopaja. “The pandemic has been the push that many people needed. The inquiries received are from new buyers of plots in the outskirts of cities or in the villages of relatives, ”says Rubén García, technician and member of the Red de Construcción con Paja (RCP), which had double the demand last year.

“What is happening in these months has no comparison with what has been seen so far. In six months the orders for straw houses have doubled ”, contributes Mirco Zecchetto, an architect who deals almost exclusively with bio-architecture projects. In the last 10 years, he has accompanied many individuals who have chosen to build their own home when the crisis left them without work or without the possibility of resorting to a mortgage. The architect, at the head of the Casapasiva company, says that the majority of those interested are “families who have passed confinement in a flat in the city.” He explains to all of them that “a straw house is more comfortable, has better thermal insulation, with walls that breathe and do not trap moisture and with materials without toxic emissions. Not to mention the practically non-existent carbon footprint ”. Zecchetto has monitored a thatched house near the city of Barcelona and has compared the results with a conventional house. The first “offers more hours of comfort per year and with a lower heating cost.” In fact, he says, in their homes “the installation of heating is very optional, sometimes even a superfluous expense.” In summer, air conditioning is not even necessary, the house does not let in the heat.

Despite the current pull, the sector continues to be a great unknown to the general public, who have certain mistrust. For example, about fire, mice, or humidity. Building these houses in places with constant humidity can be a problem by rotting the straw. The more natural the construction, the more vulnerable it will be to inclement weather. The secret seems to be in placing “a good protection against the humidity that comes from the ground and a good roof with eaves for the rain; you will have a house for several generations, ”says Rubén García. In fact, the first houses for which there is graphic documentation are from 1896 and are in Nebraska (USA). The oldest in Europe is from 1921, in Montargis (France). Regarding the fire, experts say that once the wall is plastered, the density of the bullet is such that there is not enough air inside for it to burn. The CPR technician makes a simile: “Entering a straw house is similar to when they give you a hug, you breathe differently.” Because, “the walls perspire and generate a management of humidity and temperature that is very healthy”, contributes the architect from Okambuva.

There are different ways to build with this material. Nebraska’s earliest homes were built with straw bale load-bearing walls, and many still stand. Later, mixed systems of wooden structure and straw walls began to be used, a justifiable solution in the face of the Technical Building Code (CTE), which does not consider straw as a construction material by itself, which is the case in others. countries like the United States or Germany. “The width of the insulation in walls and ceilings is 35 centimeters, which is the width of a straw bale, while an insulation in a conventional house does not have more than 10”, says Eduardo Canals, architect of Ecodome, who opts in their projects by the system called Cut, in which the straw bale is compressed between wooden elements and allows building self-supporting walls and prefabricated in the workshop at a more competitive price and with faster assembly. The savings in heating are between 70% and 80%, he points out. Each bale of straw costs about two euros and a house of 120 square meters would need 400 bales, says Canals, who realizes that demand has tripled in recent months. The most used straw is wheat or barley, although rye and even rice are also used, helping to mitigate the great problem of burning in the Valencian Albufera, says Rubén García.

In the last decade, various techniques have been developed with the aim of minimizing the amount of wood used. “A light framework system of good quality wooden slats and straw is used as a stabilizing element of the structure, in addition to being the key to the great thermal insulation of the walls. We are talking about a definitive wall thickness that is close to 40 centimeters, with 35 centimeters dedicated only to thermo-acoustic insulation ”, Zecchetto describes.

It is the same principle behind prefabricated panels, a solution that is increasingly present due to the lightness of the materials and the ease of assembly, although its cost is higher. The modules developed in the factory by the Ecopaja construction company are large in size and made with solid wood as a structural element and compacted wheat straw as an insulating element. “Thanks to the triple function of structure, enclosure and 24-centimeter insulation, it is oriented towards the execution of highly efficient constructions from the energy point of view”, says Veiga. Prefabricated panels are allowing building in Europe with heights of up to eight floors.

The construction company Ecopaja says it has served 143 clients in two weeks last year. He works, above all, with individuals who decide to build their own house to save costs. It is the most common in this market and “the only way to reduce construction costs”, says Rubén García. The technician affirms that the work is affordable for someone with minimal training due to the speed with which the enclosures are created, since each bale of straw is the equivalent of about 25 conventional bricks. Although there are also a few specialized construction companies that carry out turnkey projects. The difference in the budget is evident: “For a self-builder it can be around 800 euros per square meter, while a turnkey can reach 1,600 euros”, says Zecchetto. “If we think that labor accounts for 60% of the total cost, it is clear that the more work we can contribute to the construction of the house, the more the savings will be,” adds Alejandro López.

There are companies such as Ecodome that are in charge of teaching how straw houses are built to the owners or to small local construction companies to take over the work. Also in Okambuva they work with families who manage their own work and do training. Although the benchmark in the dissemination and promotion of building with this material is the Construction Network with Straw, which for 15 years has offered training, meetings, talks and documentation. His latest project is the launch of a professional level training in straw construction.

Outside the area of ​​housing, straw is also gaining ground. In 2020, a project was awarded for the construction of a day center for dependent people in the Valencian municipality of Meliana, which will be built with prefabricated panels of rice straw, about 2,500 square meters. It is the first public project of its kind in Spain.