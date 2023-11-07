Home page politics

From: Leonie Hudelmaier

Payment cards instead of cash, faster asylum procedures and reductions in benefits for asylum applications: But do these measures really limit migration? An overview.

The federal and state governments spent hours arguing about the course of migration policy in the Chancellery. On Tuesday night they finally agreed on a new financing system to care for refugees and cuts in benefits for asylum seekers. The political scientist and migration researcher Stefan Luft from the University of Bremen tells Ippen.Media the resolutions of the migration summit by Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and the 16 state leaders.

“Breathing system” for refugee financing

Instead of renegotiating the federal government’s billion-dollar contribution every year, the states now receive a flat rate of 7,500 euros per year per refugee. This “breathing system” automatically takes into account the number of people to be cared for. However, before the meeting with Scholz, the states had demanded 10,000 euros per refugee. According to the federal government, together with other measures, this will result in relief of 3.5 billion euros for states and municipalities next year. According to Stefan Luft, migration and integration researcher at the University of Bremen, “this is more than before – which is why relief for municipalities can be expected.”

Benefit cuts for asylum seekers

In the future, asylum seekers should only receive so-called analogue benefits at the rate of regular social assistance after 36 and no longer after 18 months – this makes a difference of 92 euros per month for single people and also means limited health care for longer. In addition, services such as meals in state accommodation should be credited towards payments.

According to Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP), this is expected to lead to savings of one billion euros. This “also reduces the attractiveness of the German welfare state”. But migration researcher Luft explains: “This will not change the influx dramatically.” Because: “The decision for a destination country is influenced by various factors.” This would also include the social services in the destination country, but also factors such as local networks, explained Air.

Payment cards instead of cash

The federal and state governments want to introduce payment cards for refugees with which they can purchase everyday goods without cash. This would limit the ability to transfer money back to their home countries, which is sometimes seen as an incentive to flee to Germany. The states should now develop “national minimum standards” for payment cards, and the federal government wants to support them in this. A model should be ready for introduction by the end of January 2024.

Such a payment card makes sense, praises Luft. Ultimately, the contributions are there to “secure the existence of the stay in Germany and not to pay smugglers or support the compatriots who remain in the country of origin,” says Luft.

Acceleration of asylum procedures

According to Scholz, the common goal is to limit the duration of asylum procedures to six months, including appeals in court. According to the decision paper, the hearing date for asylum seekers should in future take place “no later than four weeks” after the application has been submitted. The official decision on the application should still be made at the initial reception center. Procedures for citizens of states with a recognition rate of less than five percent should, if possible, be completed within three months.

But Luft doesn’t see this as a big opportunity. “It makes little sense to speed up the procedures in one place only to put them through the eye of a bottleneck in another.” The number of asylum seekers has increased, but the number of employees for such asylum procedures has not increased accordingly. And new employees cannot be hired that easily. “Such a decision-maker at the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees must have a lot of legal and geographical knowledge,” explains migration researcher Luft.

Examination of asylum procedures in third countries

The Union-led countries in particular are demanding that asylum procedures should also take place outside of Europe in the future, for example in Africa. Scholz once again referred to legal concerns and doubts about its feasibility. But he now agreed to examine this possibility. Luft also affirms: “With asylum procedures in third countries, the influx of people can be sustainably reduced.” A person entitled to asylum can then be brought from a third country to the European Union (EU). “To achieve this, the European Union and the refugee agency (UNHCR) must urgently set up anchor centers in third countries,” says Luft.

More deportations through migration agreements

The refusal of many countries of origin to take back their nationals is “one of the biggest hurdles” to more deportations of rejected asylum seekers, the decision says. The aim must therefore be to conclude migration agreements with such countries. Offers for the legal immigration of workers and skilled workers should be an incentive. Discussions about such agreements should now be “intensified at the highest level”. The federal government also wants to ensure that the EU-Turkey agreement is revived.

Luft emphasizes that one should “not have too high expectations of such agreements”. Most deportations “do not take place because the identity of those affected is not clear. Many destroy their passports because then they cannot be deported.” It is the task of the German authorities to “ensure that not so many procedures are misused.”

Border controls with neighboring countries

The stationary controls introduced in October at the borders with Poland, the Czech Republic and Switzerland will be maintained – “for a long time,” according to Scholz. Border controls were set up on the Bavarian border with Austria eight years ago. The plan now is to send refugees who want to go to Germany from other EU countries back, if possible, directly at the borders.

Therefore, according to the resolution, with the consent of the neighboring state, controls should be carried out “before the German border and the options for rejection there should be used”. “This is primarily a signal to the smugglers,” explains Luft. Nevertheless, controls at the borders would not turn back all people.

Commission on Migration Issues

The federal government wants to set up a commission to address further questions about controlling migration and improving integration. It should be formed with the involvement of social groups. Such a commission “won’t do any harm, but we know where the problems lie,” criticizes Luft.