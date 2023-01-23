“That 90’s show”, the spin-off of “That 70′s show”, came to Netflix to transport us to the past. Not only did they introduce new young leads, but they also brought back well-remembered Eric, Donna, Jackie, Kelso, and Fez. However, more than one asks about Steven Hyde.

Danny Masterson became known for playing Eric’s best friend and Jackie’s ex-boyfriend in the story. However, he is the only original cast member who did not appear in the show’s first season and the reason has made fans saddened.

Why didn’t Danny Masterson come back as Steven?

In 2020, Danny Masterson was accused by three young men, between the ages of 24 and 28, for alleged cases of rape. These attacks would have occurred while they were all part of the Church of Scientology, to which the actor still belongs.

The actor declared to the media that they would have been consensual relationships and that these accusations would be revenge against the cult he professes. However, the resolution will come after the last trial against him throughout 2023.

Does “That 90′s show” need Steven Hyde?

Steven Hyde from “That 70’s show”. Photo: 20th Century Fox Television

The Netflix series has a new cast of young people in 1995, leaving the original characters in the background. As you remember, Steven and the rest of his companions had already closed a stage of their lives in “That wonderful 70 ″, so they are not so necessary for the plot to advance.