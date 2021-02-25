A message for eternity. For almost 20 years, the Spanish Pau Donés, internationally famous for being the vocalist of Stick syrup, was one of the most successful musicians in his country.

The songwriter who became popular, and in many cases hymns to love, announced in 2015 that he had been diagnosed with colon cancer. After several years in medical treatment, Donés passed away on June 9, 2020. The tributes at that time were immediate.

The launch and success of That You Give Me

Almost a year after his departure, Spain has broadcast -in film and national television- the documentary that you give me, material that was born from the last interview he gave to the journalist Jordi Évole.

After its premiere in theaters, the content, images and message that Pau Donés left to his fans and the general public have gained notoriety. For many, it is the testimony of “someone who loved life to the end.”

“I am angry with cancer because I do not want to leave, now it is not good for me to leave. I’d rather live a little longer. But it is what it is and I am good with myself, in peace and quiet, ”says the singer in the film.

Among Donés’s moments of reflection, we come to what could be the axis of the production, his vision of fear and how this feeling can make “people fear living”.

“The fear is terrible,” he mentions. “I do not live it because I am not afraid, but I see it and that terrifies me,” confessed the singer, who adds “When people are afraid of life, of things, of moving, of deciding, of loving and being loved, it is terrible. Block. You cannot be afraid of illness, of pain. You have to live, “he said.

In 65 minutes, Pau Donés not only talks about himself, cancer, his daughter or his unfinished activities, but also about life and how to take advantage of it and enjoy it to the end.

What you give me It is available in full and for international access through the Atresplayer portal.