“There is a bitter, conservative wind blowing over the world.” A few hundred people listen to MEP Samira Rafaela (D66) on a sunny Dam on Saturday afternoon, one of the speakers at a ‘solidarity demonstration’ for the right to abortion. “There are extremists who think they can suppress us. Don’t be fooled into thinking it’s about family values ​​or whatever† This is hate.”

A majority of the U.S. Supreme Court appears to want to abolish the federal right to abortion, it emerged last week. If that happens, abortion could be banned or restricted in more than half of US states. For Rafaela, it is yet another manifestation of a “well-funded, very dangerous anti-gender movement that interferes with individual lives,” she explains next to the podium on Dam Square. “Untenable if we don’t put a strong resistance to it.”

In the Netherlands, where about 30,000 women annually opt for an abortion, this right to terminate (unwanted) pregnancies is not under pressure. The House of Representatives recently decided to abolish the statutory cooling-off period of five days, which is still mandatory for women who are more than sixteen days late. GPs are also allowed to dispense the so-called abortion pill. For example, abortion is possible up to nine weeks after the onset of pregnancy. Women no longer have to go to an abortion clinic.

Yet there is also cause for concern in the Netherlands, says 22-year-old Sarah ‘t Hart, one of the organizers of the demonstration. “For us, abortion is a right, an achievement that cannot be tampered with,” she says. “We are now seeing that happen in the US. And the Pro Life movement in the Netherlands has strong ties with those in the United States.”

In addition to Samira Rafaela, GroenLinks MP Corinne Ellemeet and Marieke van der Plas, director of the Rutgers expertise center on sexuality, will also speak. “Yeah folks,” she begins her speech, “I can’t believe we’re talking about this again.”

Masters of our own belly

Historical awareness is high on Dam Square. The organisers, mostly women in their twenties, have written ‘boss in their own stomach’ on each other’s stomachs, a slogan from the 1970s by Dolle Mina – the feminist action group that received various ovations on Saturday. Abortion only became legal in the Netherlands through the 1984 Termination of Pregnancy Act, which allows it until the 24th week of pregnancy. Later termination of pregnancy and termination of life of newborns are punishable by law.

For the time being, the right to abortion can count on a solid parliamentary majority. Recently, 104 MPs voted in favor of the bill by GroenLinks, PvdA, D66 and VVD that makes it possible to provide the abortion pill by general practitioners. 24 MPs voted against: some PVV members, FVD, SGP, Denk, BBB and the governing party ChristenUnie.

However, there are also people here who believe that the protection of unborn life should outweigh women’s right to self-determination. Demonstrations are taking place at abortion clinics from the Christian foundation Scream for Life and the party Jesus Lives.

Amsterdammers Willem and Annie Cosse (77 and 79) are mainly attracted to the “commotion”, they are not necessarily in favor of abortion. Annie: “I don’t think they should do it. They wanted it, then they have to raise it. I raised six!” Her husband has two children, Annie is his second wife. “There are plenty of ways to prevent pregnancy,” he says. “We didn’t have that before. When it happens, you have to take responsibility.”

Mirjam Tonnaer (38), Utrecht nurse at the GGD

“People with a uterus should be able to make independent decisions about their own body. I find it shocking that there are still such large groups of people without wombs who feel they have the right to decide what happens to other people’s bodies. I had an abortion myself a year and a half ago. I’m glad it was possible and well arranged. Good care, it is reimbursed. I do not wish to have children, I was on the waiting list for sterilization. I had used various forms of contraception, pill, IUD, implant, all with unpleasant side effects. Despite all precautions, I still got pregnant. I think that the right to abortion is also under threat in the Netherlands. The Pro Life lobby is bigger than you think. If you see what is happening in the US, in Poland, it might as well be here. I have no illusions that we are safe here.”

Madeleine Dere (34), Amsterdam source coordinator scientific company

“I think it’s tough that you still have to demonstrate for this in 2022. I myself have no experience with abortion, but I think it is very important that women can choose it. I respect that choice in all cases. The choice should be the woman’s, regardless of race or religion. For men, there is no law limiting their autonomy. See also The novel is dead, long live Photoshop! I lived in New York City for a year, I also want to show solidarity with the women there. If the curtailment of this right starts there, it can come here too. It is by no means obvious to everyone. I sometimes have heated discussions about it, especially with men. Then I am seen as a fierce feminist. Many people also think that it is not an issue here, they think it is normal the way it is now. I don’t think they know that the mandatory five-day cooling-off period in the Netherlands has only just been abolished.”

Daan Meuwissen (23), Amsterdam student of physics and astronomy

“I think it’s important to make our voices heard. Abortion is a right that can also be taken away, as in the US. By demonstrating we support the people who have problems there. It is mainly a women’s right, and it is mainly men who take away that right. There are only two women on the US Supreme Court. Men have the power there. This is also often the case in Dutch politics. I think it is important that men show that they are on the side of women in this.”