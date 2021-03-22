Juan Ignacio Martínez is clear that the fate of Real Zaragoza this season is to suffer from their situation in the classification and underlines the effort that the whole team has made to add the three points against Mirandés. The coach acknowledges that the rival has handled the ball very well, but also points out that his team has known how to take advantage of the spaces behind the defense to generate chances: “The penalty has been not to put them in.”

Mirandés domain: “They have handled the game very well with possession and we have had several occasions knowing how to interpret the game of spaces. It is a very brave and daring team and they left a lot of spaces behind. The pity has been not to have taken advantage of any of those occasions, but it is also true that this season we have the fate of being suffering from the situation in which we find ourselves ”.

Midfield: “They accumulate players and have good dynamics. We already knew it and that is why we must comment on the effort that the forwards have made to work and help in that numerical superiority that they had in the center of the field. We knew the risk it entailed, but from the first moment we also wanted to show our opponents that we are brave and that with our forwards we wanted to find their weak points, as it has been. They have been fortunate not to fit in that second and we have suffered a lot for the fate of this season ”.

Missed penalty: “In Sabadell we did not put it either and today they passed the ball to another teammate, with the misfortune that he hit the post. They are circumstances. This way we savor the victory more, but we don’t want to suffer so much. Hopefully we can get that goal into another 0-0 game and give us all three points. It is true that a penalty is a maximum penalty for the rival and it is going the other way for us. The important thing is to have the options, because we have had them to score the goal, but we have not done it and hence the suffering ”.

Clean sheet and victory: “If we are capable of being very solvent defensively… Today we had a lot of power in the set pieces and we have accumulated six players with good passing game. We started the game with that goal and it gives you that confidence. The team has been very generous, they have made a tremendous effort in all phases of the game and even Eguaras could not continue at the end. Many times I can be criticized for the changes, but I know the effort and the stress and many times you don’t want to rush in case the moment arrives, as happened today, to be able to play with eleven, which is always important ”.

Francho and Sanabría: “We wanted to give the team oxygen. The great captain made a tremendous effort and was already a little tired. The Eguaras has been at the end, which could have been both. Francho had the bad luck of COVID-19 and Sanabria the muscle issue and then we also gave Adrián entry to control those moments. It seems that those last minutes are not important, but they are because a set piece that they have put us at the far post has been very costly ”.

Mood reinforcement: “In Vallecas we ended up touched by how the defeat occurred and the week, from Friday to Monday, has been a very long one. We ended that day by watching all the games and we started this one by watching all of them. Players are people and there is no doubt that they also suffer a lot. This week I have gone out more and the fans told me that this has to be removed. As they say to me, they will tell the players and that transmission is what we will always try to carry out during the ninety minutes ”.

Peybernes: “Torrecilla knew them perfectly, both him and Alegría, since he had had them before. Peybernes has given the squad a plus by increasing competitiveness and also gives us experience. I knew perfectly well about his performance and on top of that he gave us victory. It is ugly that I say it because the victory belongs to everyone, even those who have not played. You had to see how they vibrated from above. There are no fans, but La Romareda must vibrate every minute and the players at the top have been cheering on their teammates. Now we are all taking the oath because it is the team’s need in this situation ”.

Logroñés: “Winning at this point is very difficult, but we will go with the utmost respect for victory. They also arrive in a difficult situation and hopefully we can score points again ”.