I101 years ago, the first sound film premiered in the former Alhambra cinema on Berlin’s Kurfürstendamm. Today, a good century later, luxury fashion is moving into the classicist building: another branch of the Apropos store has opened in the Alhambra.

While the rest of the fashion market is struggling with inflation, the luxury business is growing. This can also be seen in the history of expansion of the Apropos stores, which began almost 40 years ago in a small district town in North Rhine-Westphalia and has since expanded to ten stores throughout Germany. The Apropos empire stretches from Tegernsee to Hamburg, from Mittelstrasse in Cologne to Berlin’s Ku’damm.

The Berlin building at number 68, which housed the Alhambra cinema, has been extensively restored by its owner, the Wertconcept Investment Group. The authentic stucco facade with pilaster and half-column elements and the cupola awnings in the Wilhelminian style convinced the Apropos managing directors Klaus Ritzenhöfer, Daniel Riedo and Henning Korb.

Clemens Schick and David Schütter have come

For the opening evening, Apropos has teamed up with the Staatsoper Unter den Linden under the direction of artistic director Matthias Schulz. An opening concert is reminiscent of the sound film premiere over a hundred years ago, at which a concert was also played in an illustrious circle. Among other things, Albert Einstein is said to have been among the guests at the time. Actors, musicians, art patrons, fashion people and influencers have also gathered in the premises for the current occasion, including Clemens Schick, David Schütter and Peri Baumeister.



On the opening night: Managing Director Henning Korb from Apropos, presenter Rabea Schif, Apropos Managing Directors Daniel Riedo and Klaus Ritzenhöfer and actor David Schütter (from left to right)

Image: Clemens Porikys for Apropos



Quiet Luxury is the fashion slogan in the place where pictures once learned to speak. The collections that can be discovered in the Berlin Apropos concept store are intended to stand out from the competition in Berlin, on the one hand from the other concept stores – such as Andreas Murkudis, Voo and The Square – on the other hand from the monobrand shops that line the Ku’damm just a few meters away.







The repertoire therefore includes brands such as Jil Sander, Brioni, Kiton and Khaite – all known for their fashionable understatement and their quiet elegance. Accents are set in the range, which is dominated by black and white, primarily through glittering accessories. Labels like Aquazurra, Amina Muaddi and Benedetta Bruzziches offer crystal-embellished bags and rhinestone-embellished strappy pumps.

Giorgio Armani borrowed his own exhibits

The Apropos team has built up a special Berlin portfolio. This includes the Random Identities brand by Stefano Pilati, who, after holding positions as chief designer at Yves Saint Laurent and Zegna, designs his own label in Berlin. Berghain resident DJ Max Kobosil’s 44 Label Group also occupies a niche in the luxury fashion business: streetwear.



Inside the Alhambra: On the opening night of the store, musicians from the Staatsoper Unter den Linden played.

Image: Clemens Porikys for Apropos



Also, Giorgio Armani, with whom Apropos has been collaborating for almost 40 years, has opened the doors of his Armani/Silos Museum to a partnership and loaned exhibits for the first time. The Apropos shop windows present archive pieces decorated with sequins and elaborately embroidered with glass beads. There are also some vintage Armani creations on the floor, including a dress that costs a mid five-figure sum.

If you want to indulge in luxury without completely emptying your bank account, you can take a breather on the store’s mezzanine floor. There, a café modeled on a French kiosk offers tarts and tarts as well as a selection of books from the Hatje Cantz and Assouline publishing houses. In the coming weeks, a café will also be moving into the backyard garden, where you can discover different types of champagne.