Between virtual spaces and real encounters – fashion was shown again in Milan and Paris. Bright candy colors, among other things, should help against the sadness of everyday life. But the longing for hold can also be found in another trend.

B.Be true to what you love, don’t stop fighting and be of integrity. ”Donatella Versace said this in an interview with the Italian“ Vogue ”. The quote could fly as a banner over the recent fashion weeks in times of Corona. Simply because they actually took place and that with numerous “real” shows, many encounters and a clear message: creativity defies crisis.

Neither in New York or London, nor in Milan or Paris, did they simply go back to business, but rather created a kind of new order in the old one. Only Gucci and Bottega Veneta were strangely invisible. New formats and communication channels were devised, great films, exciting virtual spaces, digital participation democratized access, at the same time, especially in Milan and Paris, all precautionary measures were given to fashion.

Paul Andrew, the creative director of Ferragamo, put on a show in the colonnade of the Rotonda della Besana that contained all the uncertainties and hopes of that time. It opened with a hitchcock-like short film by director Luca Guadagnino, which Andrew had made to be on the safe side in case there would be no physical show.

But because it was possible, the models ran their rounds in real time in front of a – smaller – audience, distributed on individual folding directors’ chairs. “We all hope,” said Andrew backstage during the conversation from a distance, “that we can be carefree again next spring, when the collections come on the market.” And if that is still not possible, then the fashionable one remains Escapism.

Sky-blue creations, too much volume and bad weather at Kenzo Source: Getty Images

Not as in the past with unrealistic designs, but rather the designers oppose the sadness of the moment with an army of wonderful colors and conceivable desires. Lots of sky blue. Cardinal red. Innocent pure white, North German basic blue, purple without Lü as in Prada, flowers on white as in Boss, earth colors and batik as in Dior, sweets from the 80s mix as in Chanel and Louis Vuitton. With a message.

The models at Chanel strolled through the hall of the Paris Grand Palais as usual Source: WireImage / Dominique Charriau

With a big “vote” on the chest, Nicolas Ghesquière had a model at Louis Vuitton take a clear position. Fashion as a sensor of the zeitgeist promises optimism. And bella figura. The assumption was obvious, after all, the designers and their teams also mostly worked on these collections in the home office, that the supertrends “loungewear” and “sportswear” would be the dominant themes. But the longing for stability can be found in what is subsumed under “New Tailoring”. Clear cuts and lines, but not restrictive, and sometimes exaggerated with too much volume.

Balmain presented clear cuts, 80s flair – and lots of color Source: Getty Images

Transparency, fairy fabrics with hand embroidery are the other answer. “These are opposing times,” Miuccia Prada commented on her MiuMiu collection. “Reality and Fantasy. In life we ​​need both. ”Fashion Week is currently running in Shanghai. Everything is normal.

One saw romantic creations at Dior, among others Source: AFP

