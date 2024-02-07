Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

A bear was shot in Trentino just hours after it was released. M90 was considered a problem bear. Animal rights activists are outraged.

Trento – Foresters shot the bear M90 on Tuesday afternoon (February 6th), said the responsible province of Trento (Italy). The firing decree was only signed that morning. Animal rights activists react with horror to the shooting in record time and demand “revenge” for the dead bear.

M90 bear shot in record time in Trentino – animal rights activists demand “revenge”

“M90 was a dangerous animal,” it says notice of the authorities. The bear was very trusting. He spent too much time in urban and suburban areas and intentionally followed people several times. On February 28, the bear chased a couple for half a kilometer along a forest road near Mezzana. The “peak” or as animal rights activists call it, his “death sentence”. M90's fate was sealed after the incident.

Foresters tracked down Bear M90 using a tracking device

As soon as the shooting decree was signed, forest rangers in Val di Sole tracked down the M90 ​​bear. The animal had a tracking device on its neck. An ear tag also confirmed the identity. The Higher Institute for Environmental Protection and Research (Ispra) had previously spoken out that the M90 ​​bear should be removed as quickly as possible.

Since the fatal bear attack on a jogger in Trentino in 2023, a debate has broken out about the bear population. In January, the provincial cabinet decided to kill eight bears a year. The shy wild animals were settled there years ago. There are now around 100 specimens living in the region.

Problem Bear trotted through the middle of town

The bear had been observed for five months, reports the Italian news agency Ansa. M90 is said to have been equipped with a tracking transmitter on its neck on the night of September 14th to 15th, 2023. By January 28th, he had approached towns 12 times and pursued people three times.

“This is literally an execution.”

“The M90 ​​bear was executed in record time,” quotes the Italian news portal ildolomiti.it Animal rights associations. “This is literally an execution,” Massimo Vitturi, head of LAV’s wildlife department, told the Italian TV station Rai. The Animalisti Italiani organization puts it more drastically: “The death of M90 calls for revenge.” Animal rights activists accuse provincial president Maurizio Fugatti of choosing the last resort.

A nationwide demonstration is planned for Saturday (February 10) against the “bloody management” of large predators in Trentino.

Environment Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin also spoke out from Rome after the bear was shot. “Shooting down must not be the only alternative,” said the minister, according to Rai. “We all have to make more efforts to live together peacefully.”

Bear sightings are increasing in Italy. There are numerous videos of brown bears roaming through gardens and cities. In the summer, a bear was hit by a car in the middle of the night. (ml)