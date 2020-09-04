The whole family used to be happy then In this picture, the smile of Sushant’s face is telling how happy he was. Sushant is lying and posing and the two sisters are spending money on him.

It was the month of October of 2016. While sharing this picture from the family album, Shweta has said, ‘It was the month of October 2016. Bhai told me that I should come from America so that we can all watch Dhoni in theaters together.

‘I caught the first flight and arrived in India’ Shweta further wrote, ‘I was very proud of her and was so excited that I caught the first flight and came to India. Then we celebrated our brother’s success together. I miss you very much brother. May God give me the strength to bear this loss. ‘

Shweta posts on social media daily for her brother Please tell that Shweta is constantly seeking justice for her brother on social media. Not only this, he has also chanted a large number of people for Gayatri Mantra for them to join the Global Prayer Meet. Shweta has been among those who demanded a CBI probe for Sushant.

NCB’s raid falls in Riya’s house The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), investigating the drug angle in the Sushant case, raids Riya Chakraborty’s house. It is being told that after the chat of Riya and her brother Shouvik, the Narcotics Control Bureau team raided Riya’s house in the early hours of Friday. It is being said that NCB has found many evidence in this case.

Shweta, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, has shared a picture of those days, in which Sushant is seen enjoying the success of his film ‘MS Dhoni: The Intold Story’ with his sisters. This unseen picture of 2016 was shared by Shweta just hours ago, in which Sushant is seen surrounded by two sisters.