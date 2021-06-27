A rating for the unannounced Castlevania Advance Collection has popped up again – this time in Korea.

It solidifies a leak that came to light last week, when the same title similarly popped up in Australia.

This time, H2 Interactive Co. Ltd submitted the game to the panel – in Australia, it was publisher and IP holder Konami itself – which has been awarded an ages 12 and up rating (thanks, VG24 / 7).

There is no other information about the game – which the board describes as “a PC action game composed of games from the Castlevania series” – which means we’re still unsure what titles the collection holds, what platforms it’s coming to, and what its prospective release date might be. However, the fact it’s turned up at two different rating boards intimates it’s likely sooner rather than later.

Given this is the second time the collection has been leaked, it’s now widely suspected the collection will encompass the series’ Game Boy Advance games – Circle of the Moon, Harmony of Dissonance, and Aria of Sorrow – given they were not included in the 2019 Castlevania Anniversary Collection. The former got a 9/10 review from us back in 2001 (and when review scores were still a thing), and the latter two were reviewed as a duo as a double pack.