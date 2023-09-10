Sunday, September 10, 2023, 09:05



‘That life is a breath, that twenty years is nothing…’ said the lyrics of Gardel’s famous tango. And Antonio José El Rubio spent twenty years as an alternative matador and a breath of life meant he once again put on that beautiful green and gold thermos, which his club gave him and with which he obtained his doctorate two decades ago and which yesterday he It fit like a glove. As if time had not passed for this bullfighter from Caravaca, he had the opportunity to retire from the rings with his people. He gave his first bull to Paco, his father, after bullfighting very gently with the cape to Orador, a cotton bull ideal for the occasion, due to nobility, to which Antonio performed a very toned task, full of temper, correct in timing and clean in the forms. The start from the bottom had substance, and there was a connection in the rounds. The final volley threw the bull without a hitch and El Rubio walked both ears.

Tsunami was called the fourth of the afternoon. Farewell bull El Rubio. He knocked down the picador after a colorful cape salute, with knee-on-the-ground throws, veronicas and revolera. The bull got stuck in the burladero when he chased Lipi, who placed a large pair of pinwheels. Antonio José’s toast to his wife, Lola, and his two children was emotional – with them he took his last lap to the ring – and the beginning of the work was vibrant with both knees anchored in the sand to fight. in round. The chestnut stopped and the one from Caravaca could only deliver loose blows from the front and cross. An effective deep puncture in the second match served to walk an ear and put an end, through tears, to one more career that speaks volumes. Tomorrow he will change the light suit for her uniform, but inside it he will always have a bullfighter.

Filiberto gave the public a very in tune muleta task at the second of the afternoon, due to his connection, especially when he gave distance and left the muleta on the face to spin the rounds through the right piton, finished off with chest passes on the same side . He ended up looking for Lagunajanda’s love and went down a little before killing with an almost complete thrust. He was granted one ear and forcefully asked for the second. He gained ground in the cape salute before the fifth, finishing with a stocking in the center of the ring. He pressed Lagunajanda’s banderillas, putting the peons in trouble.

Filiberto gave to businessman Juan Reverte. The start of the task was powerful and Calasparra’s team stood up to a very complicated challenge. Meritorious was a series with the left foot. He jabbed before unleashing a quick-hitting sword blow. Two ears.

Daniel Crespo handled the cape with skill and temper against the third, the one with the least presence of the bullfight, both in the greeting verónicas and in a removal by tafalleras. He toasted El Rubio. Pestiño was displaced and humiliated, and the bullfighter from El Puerto took advantage of it, with an excellent composition of the muletazos and depth in the natural bullfighting. The sword fell very low, and he obtained the generous reward of two ears. The sixth was well presented. He gave it to the respectable Crespo, who proved to be a bullfighter with a wide range of experience, defeating the horned bull and taking out his bravery background. He ended up with a puncture, a fall and a hair loss. He flicked an ear.