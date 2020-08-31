Highlights: Pranab Mukherjee had given information on tweeting on August 10 to find himself corona positive

In that tweet, Mukherjee requested the people he came in contact to isolate himself and get them tested.

Pranab Mukherjee, the 13th President of the country, is no longer among us. On Monday evening, he breathed his last in a hospital in Delhi. He was admitted to the hospital on 10 August after being found corona positive. The same day he tweeted and gave information about it, but what did anyone know then that this was the last tweet of the former President on this micro-blogging site.

By the way, his handle was also tweeted on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15, he was done on behalf of his office. The last tweet by Pranab Mukherjee was made on August 10, in which he informed about his own being found corona positive.

In his last tweet, Mukherjee wrote, ‘Today I have come test positive for Kovid-19 and am in the hospital for a different procedure. I request all the people I came in contact with last week to isolate themselves and get the Kovid-19 tested.

Pranab da was hospitalized from the same day. There he underwent brain surgery to remove a blood clot formed in his brain, after which he was on ventilator. Finally on Monday, he lost the battle of life.