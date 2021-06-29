There is rarely a similar imbalance between two top-level coaches in head-to-head matches: Roberto Mancini leads 7-1 over Roberto Martinez. The problem is that Martinez’s 1 almost equalized the score: it is the 1-0 obtained by Wigan, almost relegated, against Manchester City, defending champions of England, in the FA Cup final on 11 May 2013. Mancio had still the dark hair. Martinez still had his hair. Two days later, City will sack Mancini, with two Premier League games to play. An abrupt and disrespectful dismissal against the manager who had given the club an FA Cup, the triumph in the English championship awaited for 44 years, a Community Shield.

The problem is that Mancini’s fate was already sealed. Lifting another trophy would have allowed the Italian coach to say goodbye as a winner: a great personal satisfaction, after months of rumors about a change of driving at the end of the championship, in the general silence of the club. On the morning of that match at Wembley, the Daily Telegraph shot the news: City changes, Manuel Pellegrini arrives. The Chilean coach, long announced as Mancio’s heir, had just made public his farewell to Malaga. Let’s face it: it was not the best context to approach a match in which Manchester City, a favorite, had everything to lose. Wigan, one step away from relegation, presented themselves with a heavy defeat remedied with Swansea. Martinez had turned over to play the Latics’ first FA Cup final.

THE MATCH

–

Ready go and immediately a monologue of the City, deployed by Mancini with the classic 4-2-3-1 alternating with 4-4-2, with Aguero and TevEz a pair of forwards. Wigan, bold, responded with a 4-3-3, with the Ivorian Arouna Koné – now 37 years old and with Sivasspor in Turkey -, 11 goals in the league and 2 in the FA Cup that season. The game respected the script: City to manage the game and the assault, Wigan closed to protect the fortress and quick in the restarts. A City on the edge of his nerves, after a turbulent season, marked by the stormy farewell of Mario Balotelli at the end of January to return to Italy, at Milan. The passing of the minutes and the anxiety for the goal not found began to upset the City. Zabaleta’s double yellow card in the 84th minute forced the team to close in 10. At 91 ‘, Wigan’s incredible 1-0: Maloney’s corner, Rodwell’s hesitation and Ben Watson’s head shot, now almost 36 years old and in strength at Charlton, in League One. Martinez, who arrived in Wigan at the age of 22 in 1995, member of the Spanish trio “Tre Amigos” together with teammates Isidro Diaz and Jesus Seba, closed his history with the Latics with this triumph. Eight days later, relegation to Champiosnhip. Martinez went to coach Everton and on 3 August 2016 he will become the coach of Belgium. City was led in the last two days by Brian Kidd. Mancini will face Martinez on 2 July at the Allianz Arena in Munich, exactly 2974 days after the final at Wembley: the perfect opportunity to have a rematch.