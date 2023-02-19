As the grand finale of the film screenings That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bondit has been officially revealed that the anime series That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 will start during the spring 2024 on the Japanese broadcaster ntv and affiliates. Without a shadow of a doubt a long wait to continue with the events.

But during this huge period of time we will certainly not be in withdrawal! In fact, during this autumn we will be able to enjoy each other Koriusu no Yume (Coleus’s Dream), three-episode original anime based on the story included in the booklet attached to the home video release of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2. The story told was a great inspiration for the events of the film Scarlet Bondand the events are placed between the first two seasons.

Are you up to date with the anime? If you are not yet, you have more than a year to do it! That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is available for viewing on the streaming platform Crunchyrollwith a first season already dubbed into Italian.

