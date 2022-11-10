During a preview screening of the saga feature film, Scarlet Bondthe staff behind the animated transposition of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime announced that the series will soon have one season 3also showing the first key visual.

We do not know anything else about it, more information will be disseminated soon. The film, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bondwill be screened in Japan from next November 25th and will also arrive for us Italians on Crunchyroll in early 2023.

The season 3 announcement was shared on Twitter along with the first promotional image.

TV ア ニ メ 『転 生 し た ら ス ラ イ ム だ っ た 件』 第 3 期 制作 決定！

さ ら に 、 リ ム ル と 対 峙 す る ヒ ナ タ ・ サ カ グ チ の 姿 を 描 い た テ ィ ザ ー ビ ジ ュ ア ル も 解禁！

劇場版 に 第 3 期 と こ れ か ら ま す ま す 盛 り 上 が っ て い く 「転 ス ラ」 に 引 き 続 き ご 期待 く だ さ い！ 宣 伝 T# 転 ス ラ #tensure pic.twitter.com/1WszKWhFUT – 【公式】 ア ニ メ 『転 生 し た ら ス ラ イ ム だ っ た 件』 (@ten_sura_anime) November 9, 2022

Source: Twitter Street Anime News Network