That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime It is one of the isekai that has had an excellent reception, the second part of its third season arrives in the summer of 2024. The title is originally a novel created by Fuse, later it became a light novel illustrated by Mitz Vah, and due to its success it went into manga format with the illustrations of Taiki Kawakami.

At the moment That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime brings together more than 76 chapters in total. The opening for this second part of the third season is “Reborn Serenade” from Momoiro Clover Z and elending is “MiracleSoup” by MindaRyn.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: When is season 3 episode 15 coming out?

On Friday, July 12, 2024, chapter 15 of season 3 of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime. The previous chapter was titled “The Labyrinth and the Storm Dragon”it seems that a good and relaxing time has finally arrived for our hero who is now ready to build a dungeon like no other so that no one forgets his kingdom of Tempest.

Chapter 15 will be titled “Audience” and it looks like it will have more bureaucratic issues than anything else.

In addition, it seems that the hero also plans to create a Coliseum so that they can train. The plans are barbaric and will allow us to discover another part of the world of this fantastic isekai.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: What time does season 3 episode 15 come out?

Release times vary depending on the geographic area, here is a list so you can find your schedule:

Mexico: 9:30 am

El Salvador: 9:30 am

Costa Rica: 9:30 am

Nicaragua: 9:30 am

Honduras: 9:30 am

Guatemala: 9:30 am

Peru: 10:30 am

Ecuador: 10:30 am

Colombia: 10:30 am

Panama: 10:30 am

Venezuela: 10:30 am

Dominican Republic: 11:30 am

Puerto Rico: 11:30 am

Paraguay: 11:30 am

Bolivia: 11:30 am

Cuba: 11:30 am

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Where to watch Season 3, Episode 15?

All chapters are on the Crunchyroll platform, you can check them out here. Although in Japan the series premieres through Tokyo MX, BS11, tvk, MBS, TVh, TVQ, GYT, GTV.

Remember that other summer season releases are already in the platform’s catalog, titles such as My Wife Has No Emotion, Red Cat Ramen, Suicide Squad Isekai, Senpai no Otokonoko are now available.

What is That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime about?

Crunchyroll describes the series as follows:

“Satoru Mikami is a 37-year-old man who has a job he doesn’t like, with no way out, and who is not happy with the life he leads, but when he dies at the hands of a thief and thinks it is the end of him, he wakes up discovering that he has been reincarnated in a world of magic and sword… but as a slime.”

However, in addition to this, it has two abilities, one that allows him to understand his environment and another thanks to which he is able to copy the abilities of others. An excellent combo!

Thanks to this, Rimuru Tempest managed to consolidate ties with some characters and created his own kingdomthis caught the attention of different lords – some friends and some enemies – who will confront or support our protagonist throughout the story full of dragons and demons.

