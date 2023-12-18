













According to what has been revealed, its broadcast will last two quarters of a year, and this will be consecutive. In addition to the above, it is now known that the opening theme of the new episodes will be PEACEKEEPERwhich is sung by STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION.

From what it seems there will be no changes in the production team for the third season of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime.

This is how Atsushi Nakayama will continue in the director's seat, Ryouma Ebata as the character designer and Takahiro Kishida in the role of the monsters.

As for the handling of the scripts and composition, it is the work of Toshizou Nemoto. As for the animation studio responsible, it is 8-bit.

Crunchyroll has yet to confirm that it will have the third season of the anime That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime in their catalog, but it is most likely.

Currently, both the first and second installments can be seen on this video service, which came out in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

The series has been so successful that two of its secondary stories were adapted in the form of OVAs or independent episodes.

Likewise, he already had his first film, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bondwhich came out in Japan in November 2022 and hit theaters in Latin America.

Fountain: 8-bit.

All this content in addition to the anime seasons can be seen on Crunchyroll. In addition to everything mentioned above, the anime also has another associated series, a spin-off or derivative called The Slime Diaries which came out in 2021 and had a first season.

