













That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime releases the first trailer for its third season and its long-awaited premiere date









The third season of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime will be released in Japan on April 5, 2024which means it will hit in the spring season.

The new trailer of the series allows us to see the new conflicts that the protagonists will face and among so many problems, it seems that political and war issues will be the order of the day.

Besides, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime has released new character designs that will shine in the long-awaited third season:

Source: Kodansha

Source: Kodansha

Source: Kodansha

The ending theme song will be performed by Rin Kurusu and will be titled “Believer.”

Let us remember that the first season was released in 2018, while the second until 2021; and 2024 will be the year that the third installment will embrace.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is originally a novel written and illustrated by Shōsetsuka ni Narō; and had a publication from 2013 to 2016; It was later adapted into a light novel in 2014. In 2015 Fuse – in writing – and Taiki Kawaki – in illustration – adapted the story to manga and published the serialization in Kodansha. Currently, the series has more than 25 volumes.

We recommend you: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Coleus' Dream will be available on Crunchyroll

How many chapters does That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime have?

The popular isekai genre series has just over 50 chapters distributed over two seasons.

All are available in the catalog Crunchyroll. Other isekai titles are also available on the platform, with your subscription you have access to Isekai Quartet, Isekai Cheat Magician and many more.

You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)