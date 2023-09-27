













The new advance of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime He also revealed the essential theme song: “Hikari Hanatsu” of Takuma Terashima. But, he was not limited to this information, he also announced that the new installment will only consist of three episodes and its release date was announced.

The OVAs of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime They were announced for the fall season, they will arrive on November 1, 2023.

The characters added are:

Sauzer Coleus Atsushi Tamaru.

Aslan Coleus Masaya Matsukaze.

Luminus Lynn.

Paulo from Nobuhiko Okamoto.

Violet Miyu Tomita.

The isekai is renewed and shows us different movements in the world, we will see the characters facing new environments.

What is That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime about?

“Corporate worker Mikami Satoru is stabbed by a random killer and is reborn in an alternate world. But it turns out that he is reborn as an extraordinary entity! Thrown into this new universe with the name Rimuru, he begins his quest to create a world that is welcoming to all races.”

The anime is one of the most popular isekai releases today.

Where can I watch That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime?

The 53 chapters of the series are available on the Crunchyroll platform, which divides them into several installments, although officially there are only two.

The anime It is based on the manga adaptation published by Kodansha, but in turn, the work is adapted from Fuse’s fantasy light novels (isekai format), which are serialized in Sirius KC’s Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine.

The manga of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime It started in 2015 and currently has 24 volumes in tankoubon format.

