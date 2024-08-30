BANDAI NAMCO Europe announces that the first DLC of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles. The content, titled “A Strange Fate“, will allow us to take on the role of Sumire and embark on a mission to find his childhood friend Hinatawho will become a playable character. We will be able to purchase the DLC both individually at €6.99 that inside the Season Pass from €19.99.

We leave you now with a new trailer dedicated to the additional content. Enjoy!

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles – A Strange Fate

In this first DLC, players will take on the role of Sumire, embarking on a quest to find Hinata, Sumire's childhood friend and captain of the Western Holy Church's Crusaders. In addition to additional story content and a new playable character, Hinata, "A Strange Fate" introduces 10 new side quests and 7 new buildings, allowing players to further explore the world of Tempest and expand their nation. The "A Strange Fate" DLC is included in the Digital Deluxe Edition and is available as part of the Season Pass, or as a standalone purchase. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

