If we think about some of the most popular games of recent years, surely the names of GTA V Y The witcher 3. This pair of video games were a great success in their launches and even today they continue to entertain thousands of players around the world.

Although they are completely different games, there is something in GTA V Y The witcher that keeps his fans coming back for more hours of fun. They are even the most watched and played on some streaming platforms. Unfortunately it seems that this came to an end, at least in one of them.

GTA V and the Witcher 3 are too violent for this platform

We know that GTA V Y The witcher 3 they have their good doses of violence, although they do not have the most bloodthirsty acts that we have seen in video games. However, for the Chinese streaming site Bilibili it seems that it is too graphic what it shows. That is why he decided to ban them completely from his platform.

According to the medium South China Morning Post, this site has decided to ban GTA V Y The witcher of the transmissions of its users. The decision came after the ban on ‘games featuring gory, violent or pornographic content‘. Now we know why they ran to the good Geralt.

In addition to GTA V Y The witcher there were other games affected by the ban, such as Rainbow six siege, World of tanks Y Heart of iron. This was caused because Bilibili is following the new rules imposed by Beijing related to video games that seek to purge its media of content that is not ‘adequate’.

This would be just one of the consequences due to the restrictions that it has promoted China against video games in recent times. Let us remember that he has already banned the appearance of effeminate characters in them and considerably reduced the playing time to which his children have access. It seems that we will have to play GTA V and The Witcher 3 in honor of our fellow gamers of China, that they will no longer be able to do so.

