We are days away from completing a year of confinement and other restrictions suffered due to the appearance of the surprising pandemic. Let’s remember. Unpleasant surprise, fear, uncertainty and finally learning came first.

Learn to live differently. Children, adults and the elderly, we isolate ourselves as best we could in our respective homes. Thousands of businesses closed their doors, also schools, universities, clubs, restaurants and many more. The streets were almost empty, the cars were still. Hand washing with soap, alcohol, bleach and finally chinstrap was imposed as a daily practice. We stopped seeing each other, touching each other, hugging each other. Great technology saved us from total isolation, and we communicated on cell phones and computers. We blow out candles in virtual cakes and celebrate birthdays for two or three people. Regular medical visits were suspended, which caused some health complications and even loss of life due to not arriving on time.

And the saddest thing was the death of loved ones that we could not fire as we wanted or accompany their families in their griefs. We all reinvent ourselves so as not to fall, plus the economic breakdown splashed our lives adding as a second pandemic as unbreathable as that of the coronavirus. We are all victims of this barbarism.

Those of us who are still standing must demand that the return to activities in general be done with due intelligence and the necessary prudence, because we will be one year old, but the pandemics have not ended. The authorities should stop hugging and smiling in public as if nothing were happening, use a mask to set the necessary example and repress those who do not comply with the regulations, such as those who march without distancing, hold parties or clandestine meetings or do not comply with the regulations. minimum standards of protection enabling the possibility of returning to the tremendous stages suffered by all.

If they do not do so, I trust that their oath has not been in vain and that the Homeland demands them.

Edith michelotti

The President’s speech that did not meet expectations

In his lengthy speech, President Alberto Fernández in Congress only enlarges the sad crack, justifying the poor performance of the country by blaming the previous government. But when the inhabitants waited for some intelligent proposal that would revive our prostrate country, nothing.

But, there is one, written and recently published in the book: “The day after”, by Guillermo Laura, developed and embodied in a Bill of 28 articles whose text is in it.

Said proposal is based on the creation of a currency of daily update of value by INDEC with the obligation to make all relevant payments and collections with it, shielded against the effects of inflation. In parallel, a concrete four-year plan will launch definitely to the country, only driven by the increase in the lending capacity of the banks with the money currently in the country, using the bank multiplier increasing ten times the lending capacity and at low rates. A neighboring country did so.

Mr. President, send this Bill to Congress for debate, you will not regret it.

Ricardo Olaviaga

It is the second time that the President opens the sessions in Congress again looking back. Not only the pandemic was to blame, but the last 4 years of the Macri era, where according to him everything was done wrong.

Bad is the propaganda of the chinstrap, where Fernández speaks, coughs and the vice versa without a chinstrap and close. We already know the obligations regarding femicides. Reform the laws, instruct the Justice. Pay attention to the complaints that the judges use criteria, not just the Penal Code. He did not say anything that politicians enter poor and go rich and earn a good salary, not only judges …

Also, Mr. President Alberto Fernández, mixed guilty journalists, if they did things well, there would be no news, more of the same, guilt, guilt, it was the other’s fault. They forget that Peronism has existed since 1943, and we are the same or worse.

Professor, the theoretical barbarian, now we expect the practical.

Guillermo Gomez

We deserved a more comprehensive speech, considering the need of citizens more than supporters.

Planning how to get out of so much disease and so much destroyed economy, and taking charge of his candidacy to govern.

Susana mastronardi

“They want to be my partner in the rental business”

They ran from the years 55 to 60, when I was a child, and I accompanied my grandmother to collect her retirement. He brought his few pesos all dented in his clenched fist and, when he arrived, he would take out the iron and compose them.

I kept silent and looked, the grandmother with a soft voice told me: “Guillermito, when you grow up and work, make the retirement contributions, the government will pay you badly and little, but you have to make your retirement.”

I always remembered the phrase and followed his advice. In 2010 I was dismissed without reason from the South African Bank, a continuation of the Boston Bank with a continuous seniority of 39 years months and two days. With the compensation I bought an apartment to complete a good retirement, since the omen of the grandmother came true.

Now that I have made every effort, the government wants to be my partner in the rental “business”. Money that they will use in the first place to increase the salary of the AFIP employees who charge a bonus for the collection and then they will thicken the pockets of the political class.

Guillermo A. Barreiro

The controversy of the Income Tax and the Government

If for Mr. President Alberto Fernández the officials who do not pay the Income Tax enjoy unacceptable privileges, why did he allow an unspeakable official to also grant them to Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner with three different privileges?

One is for not paying the Tax for his privileged retirement due to a former president, another for not paying it for the privilege pension also due to her deceased husband having been President, and the third is because they also do not charge the Tax for what was retroactively collected by those previous items.

They are not only criminals and corrupt, they are also immoral, shameless, unethical, liars, they are really rubbish, or rather, rubbish, because it is not just ‘one’, they are all.

Rafael Madero

