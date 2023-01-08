The Minister of Justice, Flavio Dinosaid this Sunday (8.jan.2023) to wait “let the law prevail” It is not “there are no crimes” us protests in Brasilia (DF). Bolsonarists are expected to demonstrate against the election of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

“Yesterday I talked to governors, including those who are not from our political field. We want the LAW to prevail and there to be no crime. I’m in Brasilia, I hope that there are no violent acts and that the police don’t have to act”, wrote Dino in his profile on twitter. “‘Taking power’ may only occur in 2026, in a new election”, he completed.

On Saturday (7.jan), Dino authorized the use of the National Force on the Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasília. According to the ordinance, the performance of the corporation will take place until Monday (9.jan). Here’s the full (121 KB).

The Esplanade was already closed this weekend. The National Force will have around 400 men available in Brasilia. The decision to activate this contingent was based on data received by the media about the arrival of radical supporters of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to the Federal District.

As found out by Power360, there would be about 80 buses and trucks bringing the protesters. The objective of these activists who call for military intervention and overthrow of the Lula government would be to occupy the Esplanada. This will not be allowed.

Due to the gravity of the situation, Dino articulated with the governor of Brasilia, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), the assignment of a contingent of the Military Police of the Federal District.

Until now, the Lula government has preferred to reduce the movement limit for these demonstrators, in the expectation that the encampments would gradually disappear. So far, that hasn’t happened. That’s why the National Force was triggered. Next week, the Ministries of Justice and Defense should assess the situation to design the strategy to be followed.

THE Power360 registered on saturday (7.jan) dozens of people disembarked from interstate buses lined up along the Monumental Axis, close to one of the accesses to the HQ, with stalls and a large amount of supplies.

In one of the hits, to the cries of “Now its everything or nothing”, members of the movement encouraged the entry of private cars to swell the camp set up on the spot.

Watch (1min35s):

See photos of the Esplanada dos Ministérios taken by the photojournalist of Power360 Sergio Lima:



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 7.jan.2023 Entrance to the Esplanada dos Ministérios blocked on Saturday (7.jan) night to prevent the entry of radical Bolsonaristas



