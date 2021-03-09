BioShock It has been almost eight years without giving us a new installment, although that does not mean that the franchise is completely forgotten.

So far they have not revealed to us if there are plans for a new installment, but Take-two He promised that in the coming months we would see major announcements about his IPs.

There are several fans who are dying to see back to BioShock, including an actress from The Last of Us 2, who had a somewhat peculiar idea for a sequel.

Shannon woodward, whom you surely remember for her role as Dina in The Last of Us 2 , recently appeared on the podcast ‘Good Game Nice Try’, where he talked about various topics related to videogames.

At a certain point in the talk they talked about BioShock, and Shannon mentioned that she would like the fourth installment to take place in space.

Although the only argument he made for this idea was that he likes games that take place off-planet, it doesn’t really sound that far-fetched, considering where the latest titles occur.

If we already had one in the water, it wouldn’t hurt to go higher.

At the moment they have not given updates on a new game of BioShock, but in 2019 Take-two entrusted to Cloud Chamber the task of giving us a new installment in the saga.

If the plans haven’t changed, this one would take almost two years in development, so we might be in for a surprise soon, although this is a mere guess.

Yes BioShock 2 and BioShock Infinite occurred in the water and in the sky, respectively, it would not be unusual for them to make the decision to take the fourth installment to space, but we will find out in the future.

Do you think it would be a good idea to take Shannon Woodward’s advice?

