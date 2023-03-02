Municipal authorities They responded to an invitation from the Women’s Secretariat to Culiacán, where the film was presented “Sounds of Freedom”the brainchild of actor and producer Eduardo Verastegui, which, based on a true story, shows the harsh reality experienced by thousands of Mexican girls and boys who are victims of sexual exploitation. Hopefully it has served as something to wake up the authorities because at least in guasavein broad daylight, children are seen working on the crossings, taking risks between the units and other dangers, so the DIF should use better strategies to get minors off the streets, since sooner or later they can be affected.

Hector Melesio Cuen took protest yesterday to the subcommittees that give strength to the structure of the Sinaloense party in Guasave. Militants met in the Miguel Hidalgo square and with the arrival of the moral leader of the PAS, the local deputy Alba Virgen Montes Álvarez could not be absent, in addition to the fact that, as is customary, they gave an ovation to Adán Augusto López Hernández, current Secretary of the Interior, because they want him as a candidate for the presidency of the Republic in 2024 for Morena. Among the cheers and flowers for certain characters, the atmosphere suddenly fell silent, when Amalia Georgina Cázarez, who was a member of the PAS municipal steering committee and went ahead on the road, requested a minute of silence. In short, there was everything in the passistas meeting.

The case of little DanaDiagnosed with cancer since she was two years old and now at six she is still fighting to defeat leukemia, has moved the residents of Estación Bamoa, who have joined in holding events to raise funds, and it is when the least have come together to help the parents of this infant, where the question is raised as to why the government does not implement social actions in support of cases like this, since she is the daughter of a day laborer and her mother dedicates herself to taking care of her because she requires special cares. It is in cases as pitiful as Dana’s that it is clear that the most vulnerable continue to be the same, even if the governments say otherwise, because in the end it is the will of society that serves them more as a support than the hackneyed speeches of the rulers.

Finally the morenistas councilors they were able to win a game against those of the PRI and PAS, after a vote was taken in favor of Marco Antonio Borboa Trasviña to be the next honorary chronicler of guasave, replacing the deceased Manuel de Atocha Rodríguez. There were five votes that led to the triumph of the aforementioned Morenista, where apart from being favored by his fellow faction, the independent councilor Rafaela Sánchez also went for him. The councilors of the PAS gave three votes to Daniel García and those of the PRI added two for Juan de Dios Meyer, who were also in the bid. Now the opinion will be turned over to the plenary to give the green light to the appointment in the next session.

