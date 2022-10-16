The “Chemist” makes fun of everything and everyone. From the close circle of the mayor of Mazatlan came the version. They assure that Luis Guillermo Benítez laughs at the situation that is being experienced. What the governor Rubén Rocha Moya declares makes him sarcastic. The same thing happens with the statements made by the leader of Morena in the State Congress, Feliciano Castro. He laughs at the media for everything that is published. It seems, they tell us, that he is so sure that nothing will be done to him, that he doesn’t care that the governor, that Feliciano, that the local deputies make a fool of themselves by making them believe that he will be lawless. That they will remove him from the Municipal Presidency, he has done what he has done. He tasted impunity… And he liked it. He has used the position to benefit personally… And he has done it and intends to continue doing it. Yesterday, the leader of Morena in the State Congress, Feliciano Castro, reiterated that he will not pass the review of the Mazatlán public account. And that the case of the luminaries will have to be resolved by the mayor. Sayings, declarations, disqualifications, warnings and everything else, but until today, the Sinaloa Attorney General’s Office has not said anything about opening a file against the mayor of Mazatlán. And that is more than suspicious.

Will the Mayor dare to attend the opening event of the baseball season today? Not everyone manages to pass, and well, the “acid test” before the monster of the full baseball stadium. Luis Guillermo Benítez knows this and it will be interesting to see him today, if he dares, attend the inaugural baseball event. The last time he attended the baseball game called by the state DIF he came out swearing because he was not allowed to be the protagonist. We will see today.

Of the five living ex-governors of Sinaloa, why did Adán Augusto López only greet two? Logic indicates why Juan S. Millán and Jesús Aguilar are the ones the Government of the Republic sees with presence and political weight. Former Governor Quirino Ordaz is exempt because he occupies a relevant position as Mexico’s ambassador to Spain and he is there. Which leaves two others out of the viewfinder of those who currently govern the country and Sinaloa. Former governors Mario López Valdez (Malova) and Francisco Labastida Ochoa. Malova is busy promoting the candidacy of Álvaro Ruelas for the leadership of the PRI in Sinaloa. Counterweight of what Senator Mario Zamora is also looking for. From this mess, nothing good will come.

In the preliminary results of shrimp catches in inland and high seas, only uncertainty is sown. Catches in inland waters have not been good. Little production and small sizes. On the high seas, the uncertainty is greater. The catches have not normalized due to the strong swells caused by the threats of cyclones. There is no precise information. But shrimp are not abundant and neither are large sizes. We will have to wait for a month.