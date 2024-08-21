Three decades ago, fire swept through the east of the country. Of the 21 largest fires recorded since 1968 in Spain, all of them with more than 15,000 hectares razed, eight were recorded in the summer of 1994. There is no other year with more superfires of that size. The toll was devastating: 33 fatalities, of which 27 were firefighting workers; 217 injured and more than 430,000 hectares charred, equivalent to the islands of Mallorca and Menorca together. Now, 30 years after that terrible summer, the risk of a wave of superfires again ravaging the Iberian Peninsula is still latent, due to the drought that is ravaging the Mediterranean coast, the extreme heat and the progressive abandonment of the mountains, despite the improvements in prevention and extinction in recent years.

The dangerous cocktail brings together several ingredients. A large part of the Mediterranean coast is in a situation of prolonged drought, according to the latest data from the Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (Miteco) corresponding to the month of July. Heat waves are becoming more frequent and longer lasting – increasing at a rate of three days per decade – and 2022 and 2023 were the years with the highest average temperature on record, according to the State Meteorological Agency. Forest area in Spain has grown by 33% since 1990, according to data from the National Forest Inventory, which means an increase in potentially burnable fuel. And all this together is a time bomb that can explode at any time.

The Millares fire (Valencia), which occurred in 1994 and charred more than 25,000 hectares, in an archive image.

The forestry engineer Ferran Dalmau, director of the environmental consultancy Medi XXI GSA, describes the probability of a situation similar to that of 1994 being repeated in the coming years as “high”. “There is more and more forest and, if we do not invest in management, no matter how many planes and firefighters we have ready, there are fires that cannot be put out,” he argues. A position that is shared by the researcher from the Centre for Forest Science and Technology of Catalonia and the University of California, Andrea Duane, who warns of the danger of there being “several simultaneous fires.”

For now, 2024 is being a pretty good year in terms of fires. From January 1 to August 11, the burned forest area has been 37,991 hectares, which represents a 44% reduction compared to the average of the last decade at this time of year, according to Miteco data. This is due to the somewhat more favorable weather conditions in 2024, especially due to the abundant rainfall prior to the arrival of the heat, but as Dalmau emphasizes, we cannot ring the bells, since the risk is very high and summer is getting longer due to climate change.

There are parts of the country where the same ingredients that were mixed together in July 1994 can be found: a prolonged drought, a heat wave and a westerly wind. The rural exodus of the previous decades also played a role, causing a progressive abandonment of the countryside. The dean of the Official College of Forestry Engineers, Eduardo Tolosana, recalls how the sum of the meteorological conditions caused “any focus to become a large fire”, which are those of more than 500 hectares burned. The Valencian Community was the most affected, since five of the eight superfires occurred there – one of them on the border with Aragon – followed by Castilla-La Mancha, with two – one shared with Murcia – and Catalonia, with one.

The catastrophic year, both in terms of lives lost and hectares burned, served as a “turning point,” explains Dalmau. “Resources for firefighting and prevention increased, although the latter were insufficient, and the emergency service became more professional,” he says, adding that it served to improve “collective social awareness.” A reaction in the country that has also occurred in other devastating years, says Tolosana.

The investment by the autonomous communities and the Miteco in 2023 to fight forest fires was around 1.1 billion euros, of which approximately 60% was allocated to extinguishing and 40% to prevention, according to Tolosana. Preparation and reaction capacity are greater, but weather conditions have also worsened, due to the increase in extreme heat.

The paradox of fire

There is a concept that the three experts mention: the fire paradox. This consists of the fact that fewer and fewer fires are occurring in Spain, according to the statistics of the Miteco, but those that are not put out are more virulent. And the more that are put out, the more forest mass fuel is generated for future fires. “It is like the contest jackpot: if you don’t take it, it accumulates for the next program,” compares Dalmau, who advocates burning 100,000 hectares a year in a controlled and prescribed manner, “choosing the right day and time,” to avoid an excessive and unpredictable accumulation. “If a fire occurs out of season, in winter, you have to graze it and let it burn,” he adds.

When fires pass the first protective barriers and become so-called sixth generation fires, extinguishing them is practically impossible and all that remains is to wait for rain and wind to be favourable. “Even if we had three times as many firefighting personnel, such as firefighters or helicopters, we would be unable to put them out. It is impossible to get close,” says Tolosana. Duane argues with resignation that “fires are going to happen no matter what,” so it is essential to limit their advance as much as possible through, for example, “mosaic landscapes, where agricultural areas with different uses, such as vineyards or orchards, are interspersed with other pastures.”

Millares (Valencia), 5-7-1994.- Area affected by the fire that has been affecting the municipality of Millares (Valencia) since yesterday, where six people who were participating in extinguishing the fire died yesterday. The fire has approached the town centre and has already burned a house, an abandoned factory and an electric power transformer. EFE/Juan Carlos Cárdenas/rsa Area affected by the fire in Millares (Valencia), in an archive image.

The experts’ arguments for removing trees in areas where there is an excess and where there is a high risk of fire clash with the social perception that these acts go against nature. “Society has to understand that to protect, you have to cut down, you have to burn and you have to manage,” Dalmau sums up. Tolosana agrees on the solution of “reducing undergrowth and trees.” “The vaccine against flames is preventive actions, and with this I mean actions such as clearing, thinning, grazing or maintaining woody crops,” explains the dean of the Official College of Forestry Engineers.

The few large-scale fires recorded so far this summer should not hide the risk for the future. 2022 was a warning, with around 300,000 hectares burned and three superfires, again in the Mediterranean area. That is why experts never tire of repeating that prevention is essential before they occur. “Fire is a very good servant, but a very bad master,” says Dalmau.

