Total War: Warhammer 2 is getting a new character voiced by Iwan Rheon, the actor who played Ramsay Bolton in HBO’s Game of Thrones.

In a video tease, below, for the strategy game’s next free Legendary Lord – the Dark Elf beastmaster Rakarth of Karond Kar – we hear Rheon’s voice acting. He’s doing a great Ramsay Bolton impression! And I love the “flay them alive” line. Ramsay was always fond of flaying victims alive, after all.

It’s a great fit, really. The Dark Elves are one of the most sadistic races in Warhammer, and Bolton is one of the most sadistic characters in Game of Thrones.

As you’d expect, the Total War community is already having its fun:

With any luck, Rakarth will have a line about hungry dogs.