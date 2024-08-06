I have spent every summer of the last ten years of my life with a partner. I don’t remember much of the summers before that, when I was single. So if I think about what my best summer was, I have to think about my best summer with a partner.

Just as the San Juan festival is an important time for groups of friends – if a decent plan is not organised we will all die – planning the summer is crucial for a couple. I know this well, having planned ten summers as a couple. At the beginning of the relationship, when we had no money and our dates consisted of eating 1 euro McDonalds products, our summers were very humble. All we needed was to spend as much time together as we could, in any humid and stifling corner of the city. We didn’t need anything else. But as time went by, an alien question became important: where are you going this summer?

Where I come from, it is normal not to travel anywhere in the summer. What you do in the summer is stay at home and wait for the days to pass, as sanely as you can. When I emigrated to Spain it was summer and I remember perfectly that that summer I did the same thing as always: I stretched out on the ground with my eyes closed until I felt the autumn breeze. For me, at 11 years old, that was the only possible option and it even seemed like a good plan. I would have been very calm if it hadn’t been for the fact that even then, at high school, there was always someone who asked you – even teachers – where you were going on vacation. Portugal? Italy? The Costa Brava? To the ground at home, I thought.

Being in love can make you need very little, even when it’s 45 degrees Celsius and you hate summer. By the way, I haven’t said it yet, but I hate summer. That’s an important fact, I think. It’s okay, love made me cope. I think I could have lain on the floor waiting for summer to end with him for years, and it would have been all right for me. But we live in society and little by little, as a direct consequence of the damned little questiona little pressure began to build in my head: we have to travel in the summer like the rest of the couples do.

And we have travelled. We have been to Portugal, Italy and the damn Costa Brava. I would be a cynic if I said it wasn’t that great. All the trips we have taken together in the summer have been wonderful. I suppose that from those first summers together we learned to have fun with little, so with any external stimulus we were completely ecstatic. In Mallorca we learned to swim, in Italy we recreated scenes from Mission Impossible And on the Costa Brava we swore at every posh guy wearing a sweater tied around his neck that we saw. And as is well known, swearing at posh guys always forges very strong bonds in a relationship. With very little, in any city, with storms or heat waves, we always had a good time. The new cities were simply the backdrop to what we were and we were happy.

The few times I’ve traveled alone, I’ve entertained myself by watching other couples in restaurants. Couples who ate in silence, with little enthusiasm, and who seemed driven to be there by the joy of being there. little question. I couldn’t help but think that perhaps it was an image that we were destined to achieve, sooner or later. We are no different from other couples, we too have traveled pushed by the little question. The pressure to have an amazing summer planned has also taken its toll on us over the years. There have been arguments, recriminations, and even cancelled summer trips. Trips we didn’t want to take but did because it was the right thing to do. Trips whose sole purpose was to respond to the blissful little question.

If I have to choose my best summer, I choose all those summers in which we were happy regardless of any expectations. I choose all those moments in which it didn’t matter how much we hated the humidity if we were together. Looking for the narrowest street in Venice to recreate a scene from Mission Impossible or playing badminton in some park during a heat wave. I choose all those summers when being on a trip and lying together on the floor of an apartment without air conditioning was just as exciting.

I don’t know if there will be a summer in which we not only don’t travel, but perhaps we won’t even see each other, but whenever it gets really hot I will remember all those summers together.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. Subscribe