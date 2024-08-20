I have a very clear idea of ​​which summer changed my life: the summer of 2012, when I spent it in New York. I remember it well because when I left the small apartment I had rented every day, I would feel like Love Spent from the album that Madonna had just released and also because I remember seeing Mary Louise Parker on Broadway for the second time.

That summer marked a turning point in my professional and personal life. I fulfilled several dreams and settled scores I had pending with myself.

I have always been quite fearful, although I love horror, but I live so connected to crime stories that I find it hard to get all the terrible possibilities that could happen out of my head, and because of that I have stopped doing many things, especially when I was younger. Among them, traveling and enjoying student life. This came about because I combined my studies in Journalism with drama school, finished audiovisual communication, and immediately got my first jobs until I got the role that, like that summer, would also change my life in part: Toni, the good, nonconformist boy totally opposite to everything I had done up until that point.

Tell me It was a success and that meant that in the first few years we had overlapping seasons. We shot non-stop, in the summer and half of the year: goodbye holidays and goodbye student life. The shooting schedule changed over time and I was able to do other film and theatre projects, until one summer came when I had nothing on the table that was worth it. So I decided to invest part of my savings and travelled alone for the first time.

I went to New York to study English for six hours a day and in the afternoons to embark on the project that had obsessed me for years: the development of the story of a dysfunctional family in the nineties that arose from a nightmare in my parents’ house. That morning I woke up convinced that at the end of the hallway, where they were sleeping, I had heard a scream and a loud bang. The doubt of whether there was someone else in the house and whether they were being killed at that moment paralyzed me. I lived with the terror of simply thinking about crossing the hallway stealthily to check if I was right.

From there I imagined a tribute to one of my favorite books. In Cold Blood by Truman Capote and I started from the premise of telling the last days of a family’s life knowing that one of them kills the rest. A countdown that also paid homage to my favorite films of the nineties like Heavenly Creatures, Elephant either Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me.

After school, I would wander the streets in search of any bank, café or park that would inspire me. But any place would do: no one recognised me and I was back to being the boy who sat on the pavements of Malasaña playing at being the Brit Pop actor and singer I admired so much. That freedom gave me the strength to delve deeper into the characters in my story and, without realising it, into the moments of my childhood and adolescence that shaped the person I am today. That summer I faced my fears to delve into those of the protagonists: Laura, the mother, lived with the fear of not being wanted, of being replaced, abandoned. Raúl, the teenager, with the constant fear of never finding a place where he fit in and Mario, the little one, lives with that fear that is born from the voyeuristic instinct and that turns into morbid curiosity and later into terror. They all represent me and thanks to that summer in the Bryant Park library, which I ended up frequenting every day, I was able to heal many wounds.

Over time, I have realized that it was a turning point in my life, the entry into maturity. I Will Not Be Afraid Again was published two years later and six titles would follow, plus the one that is on the way. Years have passed and I think the title has become a leitmotif It describes a lot of what I experienced that summer in a city where anything can happen, where, fortunately or unfortunately, everything is magnified and you can live the happiest moments of your life and, within minutes, the most terrible ones. Because New York has that cinematic quality that captivates those of us who are fascinated by cinema and great stories. That summer, without knowing it, I took the reins of my professional career when I refused to sit around waiting for characters to come to me. I was going to create them myself, with the freedom I craved. Without fear.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. Subscribe