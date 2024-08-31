For almost everyone, summer ends today, August 31st. Not for me. The best is yet to come… in September, which is still in the summer.

In the eighties, in the middle of the ninth month, I always went to the San Sebastian International Film Festival. The first time was in 1982, when I was 18. I covered the event for a tiny travel magazine. I wasn’t paid, but I got the safe-conduct pass, the press pass that allowed you to see all the films at the festival for free. Open bar, the dream of every cinephile. I saw more than fifty: Complaint, by Fassbinder; Demons in the garden, by Gutierrez Aragon; Fitzcarraldo, by Herzog, ET, the Extraterrestrial, by Spielberg; Labyrinth of passions, Almodóvar’s… Good harvest in 82.

I’m going to make a flashback to the 1989 festival. A journey through time. I am leaving the Victoria Eugenia theatre after the screening of Batman with a smile bigger than the Joker’s. We really liked the bat man. And I say “we” because I saw it with my “trash gang”, formed by Alex de la Iglesia, Santiago Tabernero, Peace Sufrategui and several more strays like Up and Biaffra.

At the press conference, Tim Burton, with his “I just woke up” look, is selling the film while scribbling on a piece of paper. Next to him, Michael Keaton is making non-stop jokes. While they are talking, I have only one thought, an impossible mission: to show our revered Tim Burton a short film that he had written and directed a year earlier, and in which Alex had done the artistic direction. A very punk short film where a crazy family has to go down to their nuclear shelter due to a Martian invasion. Grotesque, black comedy, Torrebruno and lots of blood.

Three of Pablo Berger’s press cards from the San Sebastian Festival corresponding to the years 1985, 1986 and 1987.

The press conference ends. The scumbag gang, with me at the head, approaches Tim. I show him a VHS tape with our masterpiece. Tim looks at the cover, a fat kid dressed as Batman and covered in blood looks at him menacingly. Superimposed on it, in soft, seventies red capital letters, is the title: Mother. Tim’s eyes widen and he says: “I WANT TO SEE IT!”. The impossible mission had been a piece of cake, until the publicist from the Spanish distributor appears and tells us: “Impossible, Mr. Burton has to do interviews all day. He doesn’t have time. Thank you very much, but no.” Like a spring, we all look at Tim with sad faces. I beg him in a small voice “Tim… would you… please… watch our short?”. And the Greek chorus in unison says “PLEEEEASE!”. Tim smiles at us, and says “I would love to see you!” Mother “After I finish the interviews.” The publicist glares at us.

We follow Batman’s entourage in procession until we reach a luxurious lounge in the Maria Cristina hotel. In the waiting room with us there are loads of journalists who will enter and leave the adjacent lounge every fifteen minutes. Three hours pass. The publicist comes out and with feigned gloom tells us: “I’m sorry, but you won’t be able to show your short to Mr. Burton. Unfortunately, there is no television in the lounge. So you can go.” We immediately ask the hotel receptionist, very politely, if he can bring a television and a video player to the lounge where they are doing the film. junketHe very politely answers no.

Director Tim Burton (right) and actor Michael Keaton, in San Sebastian at the presentation of ‘Batman’ in 1989. San Sebastian Film Festival Archive

The trash gang is down, until… Alex calls a friend of his who lives in San Sebastian. Cut to Alex and I carrying a huge, heavy, 100,000-inch television along Paseo de la Concha. We look like the protagonists of Polanski’s short film. Two men and a wardrobe. It’s getting dark. We arrive at the Maria Cristina hotel. The door to the lounge opens. The publicist says goodbye to the last journalist. I shout to her, “We have a “Telefunken!” She looks at us. The face of “our friend” pauses and changes color to purple. She closes the door. I approach. Knock, knock. I open it. I see Tim Burton and company coming out of the back door. I shout “TIIIIIIIM!!!!” He turns around. I wave the videotape like a Locomia fan. “Oh, yes! Let’s see it!” he says. Smiling and triumphant, we enter. The door closes behind us.

At night, the trash gang, with “the closet” in tow, sets out on the way back to the home of the television. We discuss the game. We have just experienced an unforgettable adventure, worthy of the clowns on TV. The great laughter and screams of Tim Burton, Michael Keaton and the publicist resonate in our heads. It couldn’t be happier. I sing to myself. Septemberthe hypnotic melody of Earth, Wind & Fire: “Do you remember from 21st night of September…”.

